The Sherman Brothers, popularly known for writing some of the most classic scores in history, including Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, and the iconic tune “It’s A Small World” are being honored in the most thoughtful manner. On Wednesday, November 27, The Walt Disney Company premiered a heartrending short film debuting a new verse to “It’s a Small World,” written by one of the award-winning songwriting duo, Richard Sherman, before his passing in May 2024 as his last contribution to Disney.

Richard, along with his late brother Robert Sherman, wrote the song’s original verses from 1964 for the attraction of the same name, which was created for the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. He shared the new and final verse with The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger in the summer of 2023 as his final gift to the studio that he deeply cherished. In this moving three-minute and 30-second short film below, The Last Verse, viewers are taken on a journey through the past 60 years of the song's history, showcasing its impact on global pop culture.

Paying homage to the legends in a heartfelt statement, Iger said:

"As the legendary creators of some of the most cherished music of the past century, the Sherman brothers will be remembered for their profound impact on our global culture. Hearing Richard Sherman recite the final verse to ‘It’s a Small World’ before he died will be a moment I will carry with me forever. This beautiful short film is our tribute to their immeasurable musical contributions, their memory, and to the countless memories they helped create for generations of people around the world.”

The Emotional Third & Final Verse to “It’s a Small World”

The Last Verse premiered on Wednesday as part of ABC News Studios' two-hour documentary event, The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20. The event commemorates the 60th anniversary of Walt Disney Studios’ Mary Poppins (1964), for which the Sherman Brothers earned Academy Awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Renowned director Henry Alex Rubin, best known for his award-winning documentary Murderball, helmed the project for Disney and creative partner adam&eveDDB.

Richard Brim, Global Chief Creative Officer for adam&eveDDB, said of the short film:

“It’s hard to truly capture the influence and impact that Disney has had on our lives over the past century. With this film, we wanted to tap into those feelings of nostalgia that are so often associated with the iconic brand, whilst paying homage to the legends that are the Sherman brothers.”

The Last Verse is available to stream on Disney+ now.

Mary Poppins Release Date August 27, 1964 Director Robert Stevenson Cast Julie Andrews , Dick Van Dyke , David Tomlinson , Glynis Johns , Hermione Baddeley , Reta Shaw Runtime 140 Writers Bill Walsh , Don DaGradi , P.L. Travers

Watch on Disney+