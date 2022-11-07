Collider can exclusively present the first-look images of The Binge 2: It’s a Wonderful Binge, Hulu’s upcoming drug-infused Christmas comedy. The movie is written and directed by Jordan VanDina, who served as a writer for the first The Binge.

Taking a note from The Purge’s playbook, The Binge takes us to a near future where every drug is prohibited by law. However, to enforce their strict rules, the government of the U.S. allows its citizens to consume anything they want for 24 hours once every year. That tradition is known as the Binge. The first movie focuses on three friends – Griffin (Skyler Gisondo), Andrew (Eduardo Franco), and Hags (Dexter Darden) – as they get ready to enjoy their first Binge after turning 18.

It’s a Wonderful Binge takes place a few years after the first movie, when the group of friends has already lived through many Binges. However, things take a turn for the worse when the next Binge gets transferred to Christmas Eve. Now, the once carefree teenager must juggle their adult responsibilities, their need to keep Holiday traditions, and the desire to make the most of another Binge. Franco, Darden, and Zainne Saleh’s Sarah are returning to the sequel, which unfortunately doesn’t count with Gisondo.

Image via Hulu

What the First-Look Images Reveal?

The exclusive first-look images give us a taste of how the sequel will embrace the Holiday spirit. We have Nick Swardson’s Chris dressed as Santa and Franco and Darden wearing ugly red sweaters. The new images also tease some of the troupe's challenges, as Kaitlin Olson looks fierce as Mayor Spengler. Olson’s character will be an adversary for Marta Piekarz’s Kimmi, one of the new main characters of the sequel. Kimmi is apparently running for mayor, as one of the images has a big sign of “Vote for Kimmi.”

In the first-look images, we also see Danny Trejo’s Angel smiling by the side of Franco, who seems confused for some reason. Finally, the images reveal Darden will take an uncomfortable bath with Tim Meadows’ Keegan. It’s a Wonderful Binge also stars Paul Scheer as Soup Anderson and Patty Guggenheim as Delray Donna.

It’s a Wonderful Binge comes exclusively to Hulu on December 9. Check out the exclusive first-look images and the movie’s synopsis below.

All drugs and alcohol are illegal except on the day of the Binge. Several years after their first Binge, best friends Hags, Andrew, Sarah, and Kimi face the realities of young adulthood as the annual Binge Day is moved to Christmas Eve. Amidst the chaos, Hags plans a proposal to Sarah while Andrew deals with his rocky relationships with his family and his girlfriend Kimmi. Will they survive this holiday season?

