A holiday horror cult classic in the making, It's a Wonderful Knife is already making a strong impression on the horror genre. The satirical take on the legendary Christmas film It's a Wonderful Life, It's a Wonderful Knife not only features plenty of jolly gore, and festive funny moments but even has a heartwarming holiday tone rarely seen in even the most low-stakes slasher flicks. Complete with an absolutely hysterical performance from Justin Long (continuing the actor's horror-centric comeback that began with Barbarian), it's no wonder why the movie made a surprisingly solid impression at the box office. Being a production of Shudder, the slasher is now available to watch on the horror streamer, just in time for the holidays. So, does this slasher have a happy ending just like the classic it's based on, or does it put its own bloody twist on the finale?

What Is 'It's a Wonderful Knife About'?

The general plot of It's a Wonderful Knife, as you'd probably expect it to be, is highly similar to that of It's a Wonderful Knife. The story primarily follows Winnie Carruthers (Jane Widdop) — a young high schooler who has lost the Christmas spirit following an unthinkable tragedy. During the previous holiday season last year, her best friend Cara (Hana Huggins) was killed by a deranged masked murderer known as The Angel, who was really the town's psychotic mayor, Henry Waters (Justin Long). Winnie kills the killer, but the trauma compounded with her family's nonchalant attitude toward the tragedy makes her wish she had never been born. Winnie gets her wish, but by wishing she was never born, that means that Henry Waters has returned, ready to kill again. This all results in a magical ending where Winnie learns that her life and the lives of her family and friends do have value.

Winnie and Bernie Confront Henry Waters at the End of 'It's a Wonderful Knife'

Close

While trying to reverse her ill-fated wish with the help of her unlikely companion Bernie (Jess McLeod), Winnie has been living an utter nightmare in this alternate reality. In this world where she was never born (in addition to her friends and family not knowing who she is), Henry Waters has been on a year-long killing spree, and her brother Jimmy (Aidan Howard) was one of his victims. Due to this, this alternate reality's version of her father David (Joel McHale) has adopted the mantle of The Angel, slaughtering victims for Waters' twisted vision for Angel Falls.

David, being another Angel killer, leads Winnie and Bernie to believe that killing him will reverse the phenomenon that launched Winnie into this reality. They succeed in slaying the evil David, and they return to the aurora borealis to see if they can undo Winnie's wish. Before Winnie attempts this, Bernie shares a surprisingly heartwarming and tragic revelation. She tells her new friend that this Christmas was going to be her last before her and Winnie's adventure, implying that she would have taken her own life if not for this unexpected bond. Realizing Winnie deserves far more compassion in her original timeline, Winnie vows to do right by her after wishing she was born again.

However, to the duo's dismay, nothing seems to be happening. Their attention goes to a nearby rally being hosted by the sinister Mayor Waters. The two heroes see that Waters is somehow mind-controlling the rally's attendees because...well, we don't know. Mind control is just something Henry Waters can apparently do now. Anyways, after a final dramatic exchange of words, Winnie and Bernie succeed in killing Henry Waters. Not only does killing him break his control of the Angel Falls townspeople, but it also finally begins the process of sending Winnie back to her original timeline. Before she goes, though, she and Bernie share a passionate kiss to say goodbye, possibly forever.

Winnie Goes Back to Her "Wonderful Life" in the Ending of 'It's a Wonderful Knife'

It's a Wonderful Knife sets itself apart from other slasher films by having a pretty heartfelt and gentle tone, becoming more of a Hallmark holiday movie than a horror. That's all abundantly clear in the film's ending, as Winnie finally gets to go back to her original timeline. Here, her family and friends are all how they used to be. Her brother is alive and well, her mother isn't an alcoholic, and her father never became the minion of a deranged serial killer. She's genuinely happy to be back together with her loved ones and is ready to spend Christmas together now that she is out of her seasonal depression.

The happy reunion is temporarily halted when Winnie remembers the vital info that the other timeline's Bernie mentioned. Bernie said that this Christmas was going to be her last, so Winnie realizes that she is all alone for the holiday and may be in the midst of doing something drastic. Winnie rushes to Bernie's house, passing by and sharing Yuletide cheer with her other friends along the way. When she finally gets to Bernie's house, she quickly explains that, even though things might seem hopeless, Bernie is a wonderful person whose life has incredible value. It turns out no explanation was actually needed. Potentially due to their kiss while Winnie was being sent back, Bernie has also retained the memories of her alternate self, thus remembering the two's adventures together. With that, the couple decides to spend a very merry Christmas together.

