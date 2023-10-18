Even though it’s almost Halloween, there’s no better feeling for horror fans than sitting down to watch a Christmas slasher. This holiday season is extra special as we’re getting a new Christmas slasher, It’s a Wonderful Knife, from writer Michael Kennedy (Freaky) and director Tyler MacIntyre. The film’s sleigh riding its way to theaters screaming blood murder this November and, with the month quickly approaching, It’s a Wonderful Knife has received an R-rating for Christmas.

The R-rating is for “bloody violence, drug use and language”. With the gleefully twisted tagline “every time a bell rings an Angel gets to kill”, It’s a Wonderful Knife is a demented slasher take on the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life. The film follows Winnie Carruthers (Jane Widdop) in her hometown of Angel Falls. The film is set a year after Winnie saved the town from a serial killer known only as “The Angel”. The town never labeled her as a hero and has been treating her rather poorly in time since.

Because of this, Winnie wishes she was never born and gets trapped in a parallel universe where The Angel is still alive to kill another day. She must find out who the killer is and return to her own reality before it’s too late. On top of that, the film also stars Joel McHale (Stargirl), Justin Long (Barbarian, Goosebumps), Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps), and Cassandra Naud (Influencer).

The Ghost of Christmas Past

There have been so many iconic Christmas horror movies over the years. Black Christmas, Silent Night, Deadly Night, Better Watch Out, Krampus and Anna and the Apocalypse just to name a few. However, what makes It’s a Wonderful Knife so exciting is Kennedy. When Freaky was released in 2020, it was one of the most creative and fun slashers of our current era. This too served as a blood-soaked rift on a classic story while having so many great kills and blended its horror with its wacky comedy flawlessly. It’s going to be exciting to see how Kennedy applies that entertaining style to a Christmas slasher. Especially since he’s keeping in the bloody tradition of other R-rated slasher franchises like Scream and Halloween.

It’s a Wonderful Knife rings the Christmas bell in theaters on November 10, 2023.