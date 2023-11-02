The Big Picture It's a Wonderful Knife is a holiday horror film that blends It's a Wonderful Life and Scream, promising blood, guts, and holiday spirit.

The film follows Winnie, played by Yellowjackets star Jane Widdop, as she uncovers the identity of a knife-wielding maniac and is transported to a parallel universe where he is still at large.

The star-studded cast includes Justin Long, Joel McHale, Erin Boyes, and several other talented actors, bringing together a mix of horror and comedy in this slasher flick.

‘Tis the year for the holiday slasher! With Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving trotting into theaters just in time for the festive season, another fun and inventive horror flick is on the way to stuff your stockings with mystery, intrigue, and a lot of blood. From V/H/S/99 contributing director, Tyler MacIntyre comes It’s a Wonderful Knife, a production dubbed as a crossover between It’s a Wonderful Life and Scream. In an exclusive to Collider clip, Dimitri Vegas's Pete is feeling misunderstood and trying not to ruin his buzz after Jess McLeod’s Bernie bums him out with more murderous news. Unfortunately for Pete, it looks like his time on this Earth is coming to a quick close as the masked killer is heading his way.

Promising plenty of blood, guts, snow, and holiday spirit, the film will introduce audiences to Yellowjackets star Jane Widdop’s latest character, Winnie Carruthers. After killing and unmasking the knife-wielding maniac, known as “The Angel,” as the town’s own Mayor Henry Waters (Justin Long), Winnie is hailed as a hero, but one year later finds herself in a much different position. Wishing that she had never been born, Winnie is sucked into a parallel universe where The Angel is still very much at large. With no one, including her family, having any recollection of Winnie, the teen will need to take things into her own hands, not only tasked with revealing Mayor Waters as the killer but also in finding a way to return to her own universe.

It’s a Wonderful Knife is the perfect next project for Long as the last few years have seen the comedic actor known for his work in such classics as Dodgeball and Waiting, return to his horror roots first laid by his appearance in 2001’s Jeepers Creepers. With roles in Kevin Smith’s Tusk, Neil LaBute’s House of Darkness, and Zach Cregger’s critically acclaimed Barbarian, Long has more than made a name for himself in the horror-comedy genre - specifically when it comes to sleaze-balls who have a big dose of karma coming their way.

Who Else Is in 'It’s a Wonderful Knife'?

Additionally, leading It’s a Wonderful Knife are Joel McHale (The Soup, Community), and Erin Boyes (I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House) as Winnie’s parents and Aiden Howard (Goosebumps) as Winnie’s brother Jimmy. Filling out the ensemble and townspeople stalked by the bloodthirsty killer will be Katharine Isabelle (The Order), Cassandra Naud (Influencer), Zenia Marshall (One of Us is Lying), William B. Davis (The X Files), Hana Huggins (The Flash), Sean Depner (Riverdale) and Jason Fernandes (Cruel Summer).

It’s a Wonderful Knife arrives just in time for the holiday season on November 10, 2023. If you'll be too busy to check out the flick at your local cinema, the star-studded feature also arrives on Shudder on December 22, where it will fit in perfectly alongside the streamer's vast collection of blood-curdling content. Check out Collider's exclusive sneak peek below:

