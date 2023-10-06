The Big Picture It's a Wonderful Knife is a horror-comedy that combines the elements of It's a Wonderful Life and Scream, set to release on November 10, 2023.

The film follows the story of Winnie, a young woman in a Christmas-obsessed town, who blames herself for her best friend's death and wishes she had never existed.

Directed by Tyler MacIntyre, the movie offers a twist on the classic tale as Winnie uncovers the many deaths she prevented, and must solve a mystery before it's too late.

Too many overwhelming horror movies have your Halloween spirit constantly simmering? Try a slasher horror comedy based on Christmas. One that combines the 1946 It’s a Wonderful Life and Scream. Slated for its world premiere at Beyond Fest in LA, the horror-comedy It’s a Wonderful Knife is set to release in theaters on November 10, 2023. The official trailer for It’s a Wonderful Knife is now released and it’s a combination of an unlucky town that loves Christmas, gore slashes, and a lot of guilt for the lead Jane Widdop, who plays Winnie Carruthers.

It’s a Wonderful Knife, directed by Tyler MacIntyre (V/H/S/99), follows the story of a young woman Winnie who lives in a town that is obsessed with Christmas. A tragedy hits the town hard and her best friend dies after getting brutally sliced. Winnie, being a fierce girl, gets the killer and that makes her the talk of the town. The only problem is that she blames herself for her best friend’s death. Fast-forward a year, Winnie is crippled with guilt and wishes that maybe things would be better if she had never existed in the first place. Well, her wish is accepted and she wakes up in a nightmarish town with a lot more deaths and on the brink of collapse. Next step? Crack the mystery before it’s too late.

Image via RLJE and SHUDDER

“It's a Wonderful Knife is a spin on the classic It's a Wonderful Life,” MacIntyre went on to explain the plot, as reported by EW. But instead of the lead figuring out his good deeds over the years, we have Winnie finding out how many deaths she prevented. Widdop, who has played Laura on Yellowjackets, was eyed by the director for the role of Winnie. The director says that he "loved that cast, loved that show, and thought [Widdop's] character was a great comic relief but also had a lot of heart. They were on my list of younger performers to consider when we were trying to find Winnie and they just did an amazing read."

Upon asking about what would Jimmy Stewart think of the high body count in a movie that was inspired by his classic comedy-drama, MacIntyre shared, “I love Jimmy Stewart. He's my template for a very empathetic performer. Nobody is as nice in real life as Jimmy Stewart is in my mind. I can't really even imagine him disliking something, let alone our movie.”

In addition to Widdop, the cast includes but is not limited to Jess McLeod, Joel McHale, and Justin Long. The film is directed by MacIntyre and written by Michael Kennedy. It’s a Wonderful Knife is all set to have its world premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on October 8, 2023. The film will arrive in theaters on November 10. Until then, check out its official trailer below: