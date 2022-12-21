It’s a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey (James Stewart) as he navigates through life. After facing repeated problems and growing frustrated over how his life has turned out, George attempts to commit suicide. His perspective drastically changes when his guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), shows him how his life would be if he were never born.

As George revisits the reality of his hometown without him, he recognizes his blessings and realizes how wonderful his life truly is. As the film has become a Christmas favorite, viewers can revisit and recognize the little gems of advice and worthwhile lessons embedded into George Bailey’s story.

10/10 “All you can take with you is that which you have given away”

Peter Bailey, George’s father, had a life motto framed underneath the picture in the Building and Loan building. He believed it’s better to be remembered as generous rather than selfish, a philosophy with which he ran his business.

When George is reluctant to stay in Bedford Falls, he is reminded of how much good it will do in his community. Although he continued to lament his inability to possess the finer things in life, he eventually realized that one who gives to others is not poor at heart.

9/10 “No man is a failure who has friends”

After George reclaims his life and happily celebrates Christmas with his family and friends, he receives a card from his guardian angel, thanking him for the wings. Clarence also writes, “No man is a failure who has friends”.

Reinforcing the importance of family, friends can be there to celebrate the good times and provide support during bad times. At Mary’s request, the people of Bedford Falls ran to George’s aid, no questions asked.

8/10 Your Life Has Purpose

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

When George sees what life would be like if he had never been born, he realizes how profound of an impact he had on others' lives, for instance, had he not been there to save his brother’s life as a child, Harry wouldn’t have been there to save the lives of so many soldiers during the war.

Only after he sees what he could have been doing, George realizes that despite his frustration over his perceived failure, his life has a profound purpose. As Clarence said, “Each man's life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”

7/10 Doing the Right Thing Can Be Hard, but Doesn’t Go Unrewarded

When Potter tries to entice George with a job offer with a great salary, he is immediately excited as it would make his life easier until he realizes the weight of his decision as it would make matters increasingly difficult for everyone else in Bedford Falls.

George’s decision to rebuff Potter’s offer demonstrates his integrity and loyalty to the townspeople. Although he was frustrated with his life, his decision to do the right thing didn’t go unrewarded in the end. Not only did the entire community remember his selfless nature and come to his aid, saving him from jail, but they also protected his family business and, ultimately, his livelihood.

6/10 Life Doesn’t Always Go as Planned—but There’s Still Good in It

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Despite wanting to leave Bedford Falls and travel the world before going to college, things don’t go as planned for George after his father’s sudden death. As he navigates life, George faces failed dreams, disappointments, and missed opportunities.

As he continues to make sacrifices and honors his responsibilities at the expense of self-gratification, he fails to appreciate what he does have. Only when he meets Clarence and sees how different life could have been for everyone else does he recognize the good things in his own life.

5/10 Perspective Changes Everything

While George is at rock bottom, he sees his entire life as a series of missed opportunities, leading him to contemplate ending his life. Through divine intervention, George witnesses how drastically things could be different without him. A sudden change of perspective restored his faith in life.

Although the same circumstances and problems are waiting for him, George is grateful for what he has. On his way home, George celebrates everything he grew accustomed to, including the broken banister knob he was usually so frustrated with.

4/10 The Only One Who Is Really Judging You Is Yourself

While George always wanted a comfortable life and the luxuries that came along with being rich, he eventually settled into his father’s lifestyle, something he expressed would stifle his dreams. George always compared his shortcomings to others’ successes. Unlike those around him, he never went to college, got to travel, or even enlisted in the war to help others.

While George laments that his life doesn’t look like those around him, he later realizes that no one is looking down on him. Instead, George projected his frustrations into a negative self-image. He so strongly believed he was beneath others that he eventually thought others did.

3/10 Don’t Compare Yourself to Others

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

After George’s plans for his life are thwarted after the sudden death of his father, George resigns himself from running the Building and Loan. After seeing his old friends and brother living his dream and the successful life he always wanted for himself, he becomes resentful.

Bitter at others for achieving what he couldn’t, George loses sight of what he does have—the love, respect, and support of his friends and family. His wife, Mary, was the epithet of support, and together they started a beautiful family together. His brother always looked up to him, and the townspeople were willing to give up their Christmas to help him.

2/10 True Wealth Isn’t Always Money

When George belittles Potter, he says, “my father died a much richer man than you’ll ever be.” Despite following in his father’s footsteps, he failed to see himself in the same light. When the whole town gathers to help and celebrate George, the money they brought didn’t make him rich. The community formed out of pure friendship allowed him to see himself as others saw his father.

A truly profound moment was when Harry raised his glass to toast “to [his] big brother George, the richest man in town!” Ironically, George spent a big part of his life-fighting Potter, the richest man in town, only to recognize he was the richest man all along.

1/10 Count Your Blessings

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

After returning to his life, George’s circumstances didn’t resolve, but his new perspective allowed him to see things in a new, more positive light. Despite knowing he could lose everything and go to jail, he sought to celebrate Christmas with his family.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas while running home, George greeted everyone he loved, counting his loved ones instead of foes. He counted what he had, not what he could have lost. George counted his blessings, not his troubles, and as a result, George radiated pure joy and gratitude, a perfect embodiment of the Christmas spirit.

