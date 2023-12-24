The Big Picture It's a Wonderful Life was initially a box office bomb and lived in relative obscurity until a copyright error made it available for TV stations to broadcast, boosting its popularity greatly.

The film has since become a Christmas classic due to its Christmas Eve setting, themes of hope and gratitude, and its portrayal of the holiday season.

The public domain status of the film allowed it to be played on local TV stations all the time, leading to its iconic status and reminding audiences to appreciate what they have.

Few movies are as synonymous with a holiday as It's a Wonderful Life is with Christmas, but this film's quality goes beyond that. Its staying power has led to it being considered one of the greatest movies ever made. Frank Capra makes his audience run the emotional gamut from cheery to depressed, then all the way back for a celebratory, tear-filled finale through masterful, gorgeous visual storytelling, all in collaboration with icons like Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey and Donna Reed as his wife Mary. It's a Wonderful Life works beyond just being a great Christmas movie; it's a moving portrait of the human condition, taking us from our highest highs down to our lowest lows. More than anything, it reminds us that no matter how hard things can get, we're here for a reason, so we all ought to stick around, right?

Thankfully, Capra's film has continued to stick with us for decades now... but there was a season in which It's a Wonderful Life wasn't exactly a classic. As a matter of fact, it was a box office bomb and lived in relative obscurity for a few decades. That's why we have the public domain to thank for this film's current state of popularity. In the mid-70s, a copyright error by the NTA placed this movie in the public domain, making it so that television stations everywhere could broadcast the movie. This put the film in constant rotation. That means that basically everyone was catching It's a Wonderful Life on the tube all the time, boosting its popularity greatly and making it the Christmas staple that it is today. We'll deem it a Christmas miracle that this happened because, without this blunder in legality, there's a chance that Frank Capra's film might have remained in obscurity for forever. After all, who knows what the holiday season would be like without the story of George Bailey?

It's a Wonderful Life An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Release Date January 7, 1947 Director Frank Capra Cast James Stewart , Donna Reed , Lionel Barrymore , Thomas Mitchell Runtime 131 Genres Christmas , Supernatural , Drama

What Is 'It's a Wonderful Life' About?

For those who aren't fully immersed in the worlds of Christmas movies, classic American cinema, or the works of Frank Capra and Jimmy Stewart, then first of all, you have quite a bit of fun homework to do. Second of all, you're missing out on a true staple of culture — that being the 1946 supernatural drama It's a Wonderful Life. The film's plot might feel a bit familiar at this point, but that is the unfortunate side effect of being a movie that kicks off a common storytelling trope. Believe me, any hesitations that you might have going in regarding familiarity will quickly dissipate as you fall deeper into the world, or worlds, of George Bailey.

But who is George Bailey? Well, in short, he's the protagonist of It's a Wonderful Life. The long answer will tell you that Bailey is a building and loan banker who decided to quit pursuing his life's dreams of traveling the world so that he can help others in his community in Bedford Falls, New York. In his middle age, George is hit with thoughts of suicide on Christmas Eve night. Thankfully, his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers), intervenes and takes him through an alternate reality, one in which he never existed. He sees the great impact that his life had on the world around him and ends up reemerging from this devastating low that his life has come to with a new positive perspective. Yeah, I know, you've seen stories like this before. That doesn't mean it's not great!

Why Is 'It's a Wonderful Life' Considered a Christmas Classic Now?

It's a Wonderful Life has grown into a Christmas classic for many reasons. One simple explanation for it being a staple in the holiday season is its utilization of the Christmas Eve setting. Snowy streets, piles of gifts, and the Christmas trees in every scene never looked better in movies, and they would never look nearly as good again. Aside from aesthetics, It's a Wonderful Life is the ideal Christmas movie for its themes. This is a movie about holding on to hope, being thankful for what you do have, and persevering through the hardest of times to get to the greatest of times. What holiday better encapsulates these feelings than Christmas? You'd also be hard-pressed to find a movie that marries the imagery and feelings of December 25 better than It's a Wonderful Life.

A Copyright Renewal Error Brought 'It's a Wonderful Life' to TV

As much as we might be prone to give the Christmas classic status to It's a Wonderful Life because of its immaculate merging of Yuletide imagery and ideas, there's actually another hand at play behind the scenes. Frank Capra's film bombed at the box office when it originally came out and wasn't exactly held in high esteem for its first few decades of existence. Then, in 1974, the biggest "whoops" in movie history changed It's a Wonderful Life from being a footnote in Frank Capra's career to, possibly, his most iconic work.

This enormous mishap is well-chronicled in the iHeartPodcast George Bailey Was Never Born, a series that examines every nook and cranny of this beloved film. The series particularly spends a bit of time explaining how Wonderful Life seemingly went from obscure to iconic, beginning in the mid-70s. Yes, nearly three decades after release, this movie found new life, leading it to the esteemed position that it holds today. Harold Lipton, the grandfather of Rashida Jones, was in charge of legal and copyrights for the National Telefilm Associates in the mid-70s. One of their duties is to designate the copyright of individual movies and TV shows, figuring out exactly what channels these programs will play on.

Well, around 1974, Lipton made a copyright renewal error for It's a Wonderful Life. Because of this error, the film fell into the public domain. This led the film to be played all the time on local TV stations around America. It essentially became one of the earliest examples of movies like Forrest Gump and The Shawshank Redemption, movies that you've seen a billion times because they always seem to be playing on cable. The thing is, every channel had access to this movie because of its public domain status. No one network had the rights to it. That being said, royalty fees still had to be paid. Even though the rights to It's a Wonderful Life hadn't been renewed, the short story that it was based on, "The Greatest Gift," was still covered by copyright. While the movie wasn't a box office success when it came out, it's one of the prime examples of a movie finding a second life because of home viewing.

We all have Rashida Jones' grandpa and local TV stations to thank for regularly feeding us the life of George Bailey. His existence might have been tumultuous for a time, but it's been a helpful reminder for all of us to hang on and be thankful for everything that we do have. Life truly is wonderful... as is the public domain.

