While there are plenty of wonderful holiday classics to choose from at this time of year, it’s undeniable that no film has stood the test of time better than It’s a Wonderful Life. Loosely based on a self-published story that appeared in a Christmas card, the film defied the odds, surviving production hurdles and box office failure to become one of the most meaningful and greatest pictures ever made. Though it may seem an untouchable classic, it very nearly fell victim to one of Hollywood’s most polarizing practices: sequels. Despite making it pretty far into development, however, an unexpected legality halted the next chapter in the Bailey family story.

The ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Sequel Had a Unique Story

A sequel to It’s a Wonderful Life was initially announced in 2013. Per Variety, the film was set to be produced by Allen J. Schwalb through the studio Star Partners and Bob Farnsworth of Hummingbird under the title It’s a Wonderful Life: The Rest of the Story. Of course, most of the original cast had passed away by the time the sequel was announced, but there was no plan to recast Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey or Donna Reed’s Mary. The studios instead intended for Karolyn Grimes to return to her iconic role as George and Mary’s daughter, Zuzu. Grimes famously ends the film with the iconic line “Teacher says ‘every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings,’” before she and her parents join the crowd in singing “Auld Lang Syne.”

The sequel would have taken Zuzu’s line and given it a new meaning for the character, as she would have taken on the role of a Clarence-like angel. However, the film wasn’t going to be a rehash of the classic. Instead, it would have been a twist on A Christmas Carol. Zuzu would have come to earth to help her grandson. Though named after his grandfather, this George was much more of an Ebenezer Scrooge character. Zuzu would have filled the role of the three ghosts, and continued the tradition of It’s a Wonderful Life’s heartfelt messages. The film not only had a completed script crafted by Farnsworth and Martha Bolton, but a 2015 holiday release was already being eyed. So, what happened?

Legal Issues Derailed ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: The Rest of the Story’

Close

It’s a Wonderful Life rather famously ended up in the public domain for some time. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount had obtained the rights to the film and had no intentions of allowing the sequel to go forward. Per THR, Paramount threatened legal action against the follow-up, saying that the studio was prepared to take “appropriate steps” to protect the classic. A spokesman for Paramount elaborated, “No project relating to It’s a Wonderful Life can proceed without a license from Paramount… To date, these individuals have not obtained any of the necessary rights, and we would take all appropriate steps to protect those rights.” It should be noted that Farnsworth had previously spoken with THR, and said that the rights were in the public domain. However, not long after, any hopes of It’s a Wonderful Life: The Rest of the Story going forward were dashed amidst the conflict and misunderstanding.

It's a Wonderful Life: The Rest of the Story certainly had good intent, but the legal issues that stopped its progress may have ultimately been a good thing. The movie is nearly perfect, and remains one of the greatest holiday traditions of all time. We may never see the follow-up come to be, but movie fans can rest assured that the story of George Bailey and his family will live on for generations to come.

It's a Wonderful Life is available for rent on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime