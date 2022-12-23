You haven’t celebrated Christmas in its true essence if you haven’t seen It’s A Wonderful Life. Directed and produced by Frank Capra, a name that is often associated with some of the major award-winning films in the history of American cinema, It’s A Wonderful Life remains an evergreen fan-favorite and a holiday classic. The fact that NBC runs the movie every Christmas Eve since the network acquired the broadcast rights should tell you how significant this movie has been to its audience.

Based on Philip Van Doren Stern’s 1943 short story titled, The Greatest Gift, the Christmas fantasy drama film follows a banker, George Bailey, who gives up on his dreams to support his community. But when he can’t seem to deal with life’s troubles anymore and plans to commit suicide on Christmas Eve, George is helped by his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody. James Stewart stars as the protagonist, George, with Henry Travers as the angel Clarence. The ensemble cast also includes Donna Reed as George’s wife, Mary Hatch, Thomas Mitchell as George’s uncle Billy, Lionel Barrymore as Mr. Potter, and Beulah Bondi as George’s mother, among others.

Despite receiving mixed reviews on its release, It’s A Wonderful Life earned a Golden Globe Award for Capra as Best Motion Picture Director and has since become regarded as one of the greatest films of all time. This heartwarming, melancholic family story is perhaps one of the most beautiful Christmas movies to watch. Besides its filmmaking genius, the story and its characters are sure to elevate your holiday spirits.

If you haven’t watched this Christmas movie yet, then no time like the first time this holiday season! Check out how and where you can watch the life-affirming story of George Bailey.

When Was It’s A Wonderful Life Released?

It’s A Wonderful Life was released 76 years ago, on December 20, 1946, just in time for the holidays. At that time, it was a black-and-white movie, which later had three colorized versions. Almost four decades after the initial release, the first colorized version was released in 1986. In 2007, Legend Films produced the third colorized version, which was released on DVD, Blu-ray, and some streaming platforms.

Is It’s A Wonderful Life Available on Streaming?

Yes, you can stream It’s A Wonderful Life now on Prime Video. The streaming service is only available on a subscription basis. You can also rent the movie through Vudu, Apple TV, Amazon, or Google Play movies. There’s also a free version of the movie available on Plex.

Is It’s A Wonderful Life Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

The Christmas fantasy film has been released multiple times on DVD, basically ever since the video format was introduced. In 2006, Paramount Pictures released a remastered version of It’s A Wonderful Life to celebrate its 60th Anniversary Edition. The colorized version of the movie was released in November 2007 as a part of a two-disc special edition, which also includes the original black and white version. The first Blu-ray became available in 2009, with both color and black and white versions as a Collector’s Edition. In 2019, a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray edition was also released.

When Is It's A Wonderful Life on TV?

For those of you who want to catch the movie on television like in the good old days, It's A Wonderful Life will be playing on NBC from 8-11 pm on Christmas Eve. In case you don't get NBC, you can stream your local NBC channel live on Peacock with a Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month.

What Is It’s A Wonderful Life About?

It’s A Wonderful Life is ultimately a fantasy film that revolves around the concept of a Christmas miracle. Check out the movie's trailer to get a taste of the story.

The plot follows a young man, George Bailey, a small-town banker in New York, who accidentally gets implicated in bank fraud. Feeling dejected by life, George sees himself as a failure and wishes that he never existed. He even thinks of committing suicide. But before he can actually do anything, he is visited by an angel, Clarence, who takes George on a journey into an alternate world where George Bailey doesn’t exist. The angel shows him a different version of the major moments in his life and how they would have been without him, and how his presence or absence would affect all the people in his life. As his entire life flashes in front of him, without him as the main character, George has a realization that would change his and his family’s life forever!

In other words, It’s A Wonderful Life is a story about appreciating life, as we see and know it. It’s a reminder that despite all the odds, it’s worth living, “Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing.”