Jason Sudeikis will soon transition from the world of Ted Lasso to the holiday whirlwind of It’s a Wonderful Life. Sudeikis, along with Jean Smart, will star in a table read for the 1946 classic at the Ed Asner Family Center on December 5.

According to Variety, Sudeikis will portray George Bailey, a banker who feels as if life has passed him by and contemplates suicide. The table read will be hosted by Tom Bergeron as a virtual event that will pay tribute to the late actor the Center is named after and benefit the Center itself, which specializes in providing mental health programs for children with special needs.

Matt Asner, the son of the late Ed Asner and the co-founder of the Center said in a statement:

"My father’s passing has left an indescribable hole in my heart. For our annual fundraising gala this year, I want to honor my father’s legacy as both a legendary actor and staunch advocate for people of abilities."

Image via Apple

RELATED: 'SNL': Jason Sudeikis Brings Back 'What Up With That' Alongside Oscar Isaac and 'Succession's Cousin Greg as Guests

In addition to Sudeikis, there will be a considerable amount of star power accompanying him in the table read of It’s a Wonderful Life. Mark Hamill, and Rosario Dawson are all slated to appear in the virtual table read, alongside Martin Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Phil Lamarr, Ron Funches, Ed Harris, Mandy Patinkin, and Ben Mankiewicz.

Based on the 1843 novella by Charles Dickens, the 1946 film adaptation of It’s a Wonderful Life has become a holiday classic and adapted in various forms of media, including, but not limited to, film, radio, comedy sketches, and cartoon series. Originally filmed and shown in black-and-white, the film had a turbulent path to colorization, with the first colorized version of It’s a Wonderful Life debuting in 1986.

The It’s a Wonderful Life table read will be part of a packed night that will also honor Mike Darnell, the president of Warner Bros. unscripted and alternative television, according to Variety.

Freeform’s '25 Days of Christmas' 2021 Schedule Adds Classics and Fan Favorites, Including 'Home Alone' and 'Jingle All the Way' Get your holiday watchlist ready.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email