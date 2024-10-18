The gang’s all here - and then some - in a new behind-the-scenes look at the highly-anticipated crossover event that we didn’t know we needed between It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary. Taking to his social media to share the exciting day of filming, It’s Always Sunny co-creator and star, Rob McElhenney shared a photo series which he lovingly captioned, “School’s out y’all”. In it, the chaotic weirdos at the center of the beloved FX comedy series are standing in the middle of the hallway with the well-polished and put-together educational team of ABC’s award-winning production. It’s a true meeting of the minds with the likes of McElhenney, Danny DeVito, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day posing alongside Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, and Quinta Brunson.

This is the second time that McElhenney has shared a behind-the-scenes shot of the crossover event that was nothing more than a rumor just a few months ago. Arriving earlier this month, the first shot depicted the two groups standing outside the titular school. This time around, more characters share the spotlight, although William Stanford Davis’ Mr. Johnson is nowhere to be seen in today’s hallway shot.

As of right now, no further plot details about the crossover have been announced, but we are truly on the edge of our seats with anticipation, wondering how the It’s Always Sunny gang could possibly keep it PG enough for an episode of Abbott Elementary. There are so many different ways that we could see the world colliding, but it appears that it won’t be going down at Paddy’s Pub. Because the first few images we’ve seen from McElhenney’s social media have all included the walls of academia, it seems likely that the gang will be tossing on some visitors badges for a trip to Abbott Elementary versus the teachers hitting up Paddy’s for happy hour.

Tyler James Williams Teases a Raucous Episode of Television

Although plot details are being kept under lock and key, Abbott Elementary mainstay, Williams, has already teased the pure comedy gold that awaits audiences in the crossover episode. The actor recently said,

“I know most people [think] these are two totally different shows, and they are, but there’s something about two casts that have worked together for so long… [We’ve] come together and can just find that comedic language together. It’s really crazy how well the pairings work… There’s some really interesting ones here. And that’s what’s been really fun.”

Check out the latest images for the It’s Always Sunny and Abbott Elementary crossover above and stay tuned to Collider for more information.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Release Date August 4, 2005 Creator Rob McElhenney Cast Charlie Day , Glenn Howerton , Rob McElhenney , Kaitlin Olson , Danny DeVito Main Genre Comedy Seasons 16 Cinematographer Peter Smokler, John Tanzer Distributor 20th Television, Disney-ABC Domestic Television Main Characters Charlie Kelly, Dennis Reynolds, Ronald "Mac" McDonald, Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds, Frank Reynolds Production Company 3 Arts Entertainment, RCG Productions, FX Productions, 20th Century Fox Television Number of Episodes 162 Expand

Watch On Hulu