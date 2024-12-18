A group of deplorables are signing the check-in sheet at an elementary school in a teaser shared to Quinta Brunson’s Instagram for the upcoming It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary crossover episode. It’s almost the day we’ve all been waiting for, as we march a little bit closer to January 8 when the gang heads to the public school for reasons unknown. In the brief teaser, we see Mac’s (Rob McElhenney) hand signing the visitor’s sheet at the school’s office, with his friend’s names penned above him. We absolutely paused to see how Charlie (Charlie Day) scribbled his information down, and we’re happy to report that - in true to character form - he’s still illiterate.

Visitor badges fly hot off the press featuring the mugs of Mac, Charlie, Sweet Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Frank (Danny DeVito) before being wiped into the trash by Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis). We still have absolutely no idea why the owners and employees of Paddy’s Pub are entering an elementary school - let alone allowed to enter an elementary school - but we’re at least one teaser closer to the reveal.

The Birth of the Crossover We Didn’t Know We Needed

Although the first of two crossover episodes will be airing in the chilly month of January, when the winter has drained the hope from our souls, the idea for this meeting of the minds was forged during the summer months. Or at least, that's when was first teased to the general public, then later when Brunson alluded to it during San Diego Comic-Con. Since then, it’s grown into not just one, but two special episodes, with not only the gang of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stepping foot into the brick building of Abbott Elementary, but also the Abbott gang set to enter the dank and dingy space where Charlie, Mac, Dee, Dennis, and Frank hold court - Paddy’s Pub.

Previously teasing the hilarity and high jinks that await when two very different worlds collide, Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams said,

"I know most people [think] these are two totally different shows, and they are, but there’s something about two casts that have worked together for so long. [We’ve] come together and can just find that comedic language together. It’s really crazy how well the pairings work… There’s some really interesting ones here. And that’s what’s been really fun. I’ll say this, the worlds exist in the same universe. And there’s definitely people in Abbott who have seen and possibly been to their bar."

Could Mr. Johnson be a regular at Paddy’s? Or maybe Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter)? Or - in a twist no one would see coming - what about Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph)? We’ll just have to wait until January 8 to find out.

Check out the teaser above and head over to Hulu to get caught up on Abbott Elementary.

Your changes have been saved Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Lisa Ann Walter , Chris Perfetti , Janelle James , William Stanford Davis , Zack Fox , Courtney Taylor , Nikea Gamby-Turner , Josh Segarra , Mason Renfro , Jerry Minor , Larry Owens , Nate' Jones , Lela Hoffmeister , Vince Staples , Kimia Behpoornia , Dillion Blake Allen , Reggie Conquest , Kate Peterman , Keyla Monterroso Mejia , Benjamin Norris , Aayden William , Ben Onyx Dowdy Seasons 4 Creator(s) Quinta Brunson Showrunner Quinta Brunson Expand

Watch On Hulu