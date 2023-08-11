Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) is arguably one of the most despicable (and hilarious) members of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's ensemble cast. While every member of The Gang is awful in their own unique ways, Dennis' behavior is often genuinely sinister, with long-running jokes about his disturbing treatment of women and serial killer-like tendencies.

Although he views himself as the most rational and normal member of The Gang, Dennis is actually one of the worst at fitting into regular society as it takes very little for his facade of reasonableness to break down completely. With his grandiose speeches and emotional outbursts, Dennis is responsible for many of the show's best and funniest moments, totally stealing the show in many episodes.

10 "The Gang Tends Bar" (Season 12, Episode 8)

Image via FX

Taking place on Valentine's Day, in "The Gang Tends Bar," Dennis insists that The Gang actually do their jobs for once and run the bar successfully. Naturally, the others become far more focused on their interpersonal drama than their work, and attempt to get to the bottom of why Dennis suddenly cares about the business, assuming that it must be because of difficult feelings brought up by the holiday.

RELATED: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Charlie's 10 Best Episodes, Ranked

The episode ends on a darkly sweet moment as Mac (Rob McElhenney) gifts Dennis an RPG-7 rocket launcher as a Valentine's Day present. "The Gang Tends Bar" is a great episode about The Gang's complicated feelings towards each other, and presents a surprisingly nuanced portrait of Dennis' emotions.

9 "Mac and Dennis Break Up" (Season 5, Episode 9)

Image via FX.

Famously co-dependent to the point of being borderline romantic, Mac and Dennis' relationship dynamic is examined in detail in 'Mac and Dennis Break Up'. In an attempt to prove that they can live without each other, the two decide to spend some time apart and end up severely testing the patience of the other members of The Gang.

The episode provides a great exploration of Mac and Dennis' unhealthy attachment to one another, with a stand-out scene being when Dennis panics about eating apples without Mac peeling them first, screaming "I'm not allowed to eat it with the skin, I'm not allowed!"

8 "The Gang Goes on Family Fight" (Season 10, Episode 8)

Image via FXX.

In "The Gang Goes on Family Fight," the Paddy's crew takes part in a Family Feud-inspired game show. The Gang is as chaotic on the show as is to be expected, exasperating the host, played by Keegan-Michael Key in one of the show's best guest appearances.

RELATED: 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Cast Cracks Up in Season 16 Bloopers

Dennis in particular is fantastic in the episode, trying desperately to remain presentable throughout only to be reduced to a sobbing mess curled up on the stage at the sound of the 'wrong answer' buzzer. Although, as he insists in the midst of his freak-out, "This doesn't represent me!".

Image via FXX.

In "The Gang Group Dates," Paddy's Pub becomes a hub for online dating group dates, with Dennis becomingly obsessed with and increasingly distressed by his star rating on the app. Every attempt Dennis makes to increase his rating just ends up alienating women more, with his behavior becoming more desperate the lower his number goes.

The episode is wildly entertaining, featuring some excellent outbursts from Dennis and fun interpersonal dynamics as The Gang goes on group dates alongside each other. "The Gang Group Dates" is a great example of Dennis' failed attempts at appearing normal and non-threatening, showcasing his insecurities in hilarious ways.

6 "Dennis and Dee Go on Welfare" (Season 2, Episode 3)

Image via FX.

In an attempt to qualify for welfare payments, Dennis and his twin sister Dee (Kaitlin Olson) pretend to be a recovering crack addict and developmentally disabled, respectively. However, the two end up genuinely becoming severely addicted to crack in the process, making this attempt to scam the welfare system their most dangerous scheme ever.

Dennis and Dee's poorly thought-through and reckless behavior makes "Dennis and Dee Go on Welfare" one of Dennis' absolute best. Seeing the two of them attempting to assimilate to unemployed life by drinking on a street corner and later becoming extremely ill from withdrawal symptoms is ridiculous in a wonderfully It's Always Sunny way.

5 "The D.E.N.N.I.S System" (Season 5, Episode 10)

Image via FX.

One of the most iconic Dennis-centric episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, "The D.E.N.N.I.S System" shows him demonstrating his dating strategy much to the approval of the other men and the horror of Dee. The system, designed to convince women to become obsessed with him, goes as follows: "Demonstrate value; Engage physically; Nurturing dependence; Neglect emotionally; Inspire hope; Separate entirely."

RELATED: The 10 Most Hilarious Running Gags on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Following Dennis, as he attempts to woo a woman through sinister actions such as anonymously threatening her life and sneaking away in the middle of the night, the episode explores the depths of his anti-social behavior and disregard for women's feelings. Equally funny and absurd, "The D.E.N.N.I.S System" is one ofthe show's most famous episodes for good reason.

4 "The Gang Buys A Boat" (Season 6, Episode 3)

Image via FX.

In one of It's Always Sunny's most rewatchable episodes, The Gang decides to invest in a boat that Mac and Dennis intend to use as a party boat while Charlie wants it to be a shrimp-fishing vessel. The episode is host to one of Dennis's (and the series in general) most iconic moments, as he explains the concept of "the implication" to Mac - his belief that women are unlikely to decline seduction attempts made at sea "because of the implication."

Dennis' belief in "'the implication" as a viable strategy is horrifying, and Glenn Howerton delivers the speech with the perfect level of menace and pitch-perfect dark comedy. Watching Dennis fail in a scheme he was so confident in is extremely satisfying and comical, making "The Gang Buys A Boat" one of his best episodes.

3 "Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs" (Season 11, Episode 5)

Image via FXX.

Determined to win a bet with Frank (Danny DeVito), Mac and Dennis attempt to survive in the suburbs together for one full month. Dennis takes on the "breadwinner" role while Mac adopts a "house husband" persona, and both are driven to the breaking point by the monotony of their lives, their isolation, and the small irritating noises in their environment.

RELATED: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: The Gang’s 10 Most Outrageous Schemes

Dennis' transformation in the episode as the suburbs wear down his psyche is Jack Torrance-esque, complete with the trademark "Kubrick stare." The episode is both very funny and contains a genuinely tense atmosphere as the audience can only sit and wait for the inevitable moment when the characters snap.

2 "The Gang Gets Analyzed" (Season 8, Episode 5)

Image via FX.

Considered one of the best episodes of the show's best season, "The Gang Gets Analyzed" depicts The Gang visiting a psychiatrist. In Dennis' session, he believes that he and the psychiatrist are professional peers and tries to treat her like a colleague, bringing in a collection of psychological profile dossiers he has been keeping on his friends.

The episode explores Dennis' narcissism and controlling behavior towards The Gang and Mac in particular, as well as his lack of social awareness as he repeatedly misses and ignores the psychiatrist's cues for him to stop. Ironically, despite trying to psychoanalyze his friends instead, Dennis paints a clear portrait of his psychological issues in his therapy session.

1 "Reynolds vs. Reynolds: The Cereal Defense" (Season 8, Episode 10)

Image via FX.

Taking place almost entirely in Paddy's Pub, "Reynolds vs. Reynolds: The Cereal Defense" is considered one of the show's best bottle episodes. The episode revolves around an amateur court case run entirely by The Gang after Frank hits Dennis' car, causing Dennis to spill the cereal he was eating while driving.

Each member of The Gang has moments to shine in this episode, from Mac's anti-science presentation to Charlie's dedicated performance as a lawyer, and Dennis' insistence that there is nothing strange about eating cereal behind the wheel of a car is one of the show's most iconic jokes. Hinging entirely on Dennis' bizarre quirks, "Reynolds vs. Reynolds: The Cereal Defense" is one of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's funniest episodes.

NEXT: 10 Best 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Episodes, Ranked According to IMDb