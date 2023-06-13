It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia first premiered on FX in 2005, and with its 16th season, it has become the longest-running live-action sitcom ever – and with another two already ordered, it's unlikely to end anytime soon. It stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito as egotistical friends often described as "the worst people in the world" who own the unsuccessful Paddy's Pub in Philly.

Known as "The Gang," the group gets up to a lot, from numerous scams to their own musicals. No matter what they're doing, it's practically guaranteed to be both ridiculous and hilarious, and some of its most memorable moments have gone on to become commonly used memes. The show has also pushed boundaries with the way it has at times tackled topical issues with its signature dark humor. With over 100 episodes, plenty of which rank on IMDb with a 9 or higher, there's no shortage of entertaining schemes.

10 "CharDee MacDennis: The Game of Games"

Season 7, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

To combat boredom, the gang plays a Game of Games that they entirely made up. It’s called CharDee MacDennis, a combination of the creators’ names and a combination of all their favorite board games, from trivia and puzzles to "emotional battery and public humiliation," and all involving alcohol. And although it has a time limit of 15 minutes, there are numerous stoppages, making it last much longer in reality, and the official rules are convoluted.

Of all the things the gang gets up to, a board game should be the most normal and tame, and yet it manages to serve as a great example of how terrible they all really are. The game was revisited in Season 11’s "Chardee MacDennis 2: Electric Boogaloo," when the gang pitched it to an executive.

9 "A Very Sunny Christmas"

Season 5, Episode 13

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Dennis and Dee confront Frank about their past Christmas experiences and decide to teach him a lesson. Meanwhile, The gang questions each other’s traditions – Mac learns that his childhood traditions weren’t quite what they appeared to be at the time, and Charlie realizes something about the multiple Santas that used to visit his house on Christmas morning.

Christmas episodes are a sitcom staple, as are retellings of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, comedic or otherwise, and It’s Always Sunny does it wonderfully. One of the funniest moments is Mac’s home videos of Christmas, where it’s revealed that his family was actually breaking into other people’s houses and opening and stealing their presents before they woke up. But the true highlight is while Dennis and Dee try to get Frank’s former colleagues to say negative things about him, he is very obviously hidden inside a couch – and then bursts out of it totally naked.

8 "Sweet Dee's Dating a R******d Person"

Season 3, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

In one of IASIP's most controversial episodes, Dee starts dating a local rapper who Dennis thinks has an intellectual disability. Meanwhile, Mac, Dennis, Charlie, and Frank start a band, even though they can’t agree on which genre to play and none of them know how to play any instruments.

Despite its problematic title, which creator Howerton regrets and finds offensive, the episode is a fan favorite. It’s notable for laying the groundwork for Charlie’s musical, "The Nightman Cometh," with his song and its eyebrow-raising lyrics about the character.

7 "Mac Bangs Dennis' Mom"

Season 2, Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

The episode title about sums it up – Mac sleeps with Dennis and Dee’s mom, Barbara, after she seduces him to get back at Frank for dating again, leading Dennis to retaliate. Meanwhile, Charlie devises a plan to get closer to The Waitress.

The episode plays with common sitcom tropes dealing with schemes and pushes them to their absurd, very It’s Always Sunny limit. It even offers some unexpected twists – though not always comedic ones – and introduces the gang’s mothers, which might explain a lot.

6 "The D.E.N.N.I.S. System"

Season 5, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Dennis shares with the gang his foolproof method of hooking up with women. Dee doesn’t think Dennis can win over the same woman twice and sets out to prove her wrong, then discovers Mac and Frank have methods of their own and that they swoop in on Dennis' conquests after he essentially ghosts them. Meanwhile, Dee's so bothered by the whole thing that she begins to question her own relationship and whether her boyfriend has used similar tactics on her, ultimately tanking a good, genuine relationship.

Although the D.E.N.N.I.S. system is about as terrible as one would expect – and not actually foolproof – involving plenty of dishonesty and manipulation, the scenes of the plan in action are entertaining, and the whole thing ends in the kind of wonderful and ridiculous chaos only It's Always Sunny can present.

5 "Hero or Hate Crime?"

Season 12, Episode 6

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

Frank saves Mac’s life by yelling a slur at him before a piano can fall on him, and the gang enlists the help of a professional arbiter to determine which of them is the rightful owner of a scratch-off lottery ticket Mac had at the time. At the same time, they debate whether Frank’s actions and choice of words make him a hero or a hatemonger.

While “Hero or Hate Crime?” provides plenty of It’s Always Sunny’s signature humor, it also has its sincere moments, in particular when Mac comes out as gay – and doesn’t deny it later, as he has in past episodes.

4 "Mac and Dennis Move to the Suburbs"

Season 11, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

Displeased with the Philadelphia housing market – notably, high costs and lack of space – Dennis and Mac go to the suburbs to find a new place to live after wearing out their welcome living with Dee. Naturally, what starts as domestic bliss spirals into mayhem.

Is there a place where the gang – “city scum,” as Frank puts it – could possibly fit in less than the suburbs? “Mac and Dennis Move to the Suburbs” presents the two not as roommates, but rather partners in a bad marriage in a horror movie that’s getting worse by the second, with Dennis becoming full of rage and Mac losing his grip.

3 "The Gang Goes to a Water Park"

Season 12, Episode 2

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

In one of the most rewatchable Always Sunny episodes, the gang decides to spend a day in a water park, but as can be expected, they each have an ulterior motive. Dennis finds a protégé and Frank and Charlie are determined to ride everything, no matter what it takes to make that happen, while Mac and Dee get stuck in a tube slide meant for children, not adults.

“The Gang Goes to a Water Park” has plenty of fantastic moments, especially with the group split up. This presents plenty of opportunities for trouble and hilarity, from a pileup of kids and a trickle of urine in the slide with Mac and Dee to Frank wrecking his back by going down a new slide that wasn’t ready for the public yet and didn’t have any water.

2 "The Nightman Cometh"

Season 4, Episode 13

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

In the Season 4 finale, Charlie turns his song “Nightman” into a full rock opera with the gang in its starring roles, who all have strong opinions about their roles. In the end, Charlie uses the show to propose to The Waitress, who emphatically turns him down.

What a way to end a season. “The Nightman Cometh” is one of the most famous episodes of It’s Always Sunny, and fans undoubtedly know every word of the musical’s songs. Everything about the musical is hilarious, from its very amateur production quality to Frank’s memorable mispronunciation of “boy’s soul” as “boy’s hole.” It was even turned into an actual live musical.

1 "Charlie Work"

Season 10, Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

Paddy’s Pub is due for a health inspection, and Charlie is dead set on making sure it passes. Just after he asks Frank to keep the place empty for the day, Charlie enters the bar to find the chaotic, messy scene of the gang in the middle of a scam involving live chickens.

The episode title, “Charlie Work,” is a reference to all the janitorial and maintenance work Charlie takes care of that the rest of the group is unwilling to do. The episode is critically acclaimed and regarded as the best in the series, and it’s fun to watch Charlie’s concern over the inspection and his frantic attempts to make sure it passes – he's a very different Charlie from the incompetent one audiences usually see. It’s also notable for a 10-minute-long shot.

