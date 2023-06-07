It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has gone down in television history as the longest-running live-action sitcom to date, thanks to its devoted fan base and iconic characters. With a 16th season premiering June 7 and two additional seasons green-lit on FXX, this absurd comedy about five lovable jerks shows no signs of slowing down.

With the show spanning many seasons, several hilarious lines spoken by the five main characters have since become ingrained in pop culture and endlessly referenced and quoted by fans and others alike. Whether they've become memes or even running gags, these iconic lines have helped make It's Always Sunny one of the best sitcoms of the 21st century.

10 "What's your spaghetti policy?" — Charlie

The Gang decides to do something nice for a change by celebrating Charlie's (Charlie Day) supposed birthday by taking him to the movie theater and spa. However, Charlie's unfamiliarity with social norms causes him to ask a spa desk clerk an odd question about whether he could be allowed in with his bag full of spaghetti.

It's a very random and bizarre question that only actor Charlie Day could help turn into pure comedic gold. His sincere delivery is the icing on the cake as it establishes the character's inability to realize how ludicrous he's coming across.

9 "The economy is in shambles." — Mac

In an attempt to repay their debt to the mob, Dee (Kaitlin Olson) asks the Gang to split the cost for a bag of narcotics by donating a few $100 each. Once she realizes neither man can come up with the funds, Mac (Rob McElhenny) awkwardly tries to hide his financial struggle by simply blaming the economy.

The Gang has never been reasonable with their spending habits, usually resulting in them becoming broke multiple times throughout the show. Mac's awkward stuttering when coming up with an excuse for his poorness is a hilarious indicator that he can't take any responsibility for his problems.

8 "Browning out." — Mac

In an attempt to figure out who amongst the Gang got Dee pregnant at a Halloween party, Mac, on the spot, makes up a new phrase that he calls "Browning out," a term used to describe how much he remembered while drunk at the party. However, he quickly realizes the new phrase isn't catching on as the Gang only uses the term at first to mock him.

Mac was genuinely proud of his new made-up term and believed it would become popular within the group's discussions. Instead, it was immediately misused and never mentioned again, as even the Gang realized how ridiculous its concept was.

7 "How much cheese is too much cheese?" — Charlie

To keep Charlie from discovering that his crush, The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), is getting married, Mac and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) convince him to go on a blind date to forget about her. However, Charlie immediately becomes nervous and sweaty during the event and tells his friends that he tried to calm himself down beforehand by eating copious amounts of his favorite food.

It's not wise to eat stinky foods before meeting someone on a first date. In Charlie's case, it's certainly not recommended, as eating entire bricks of cheese in an attempt to remain calm only exacerbated his already uncomfortable situation.

6 "So anyway, I started blasting!" — Frank

When Frank (Danny DeVito) becomes a local hero after scaring off several muggers who tried to rob him, he goes on "Good Morning Philadelphia" to recount his ordeal. However, things quickly get out of hand when he wildly pulls out the same two handguns he used in the situation as props when telling his story.

Frank's now iconic line while describing his attack has become immortalized on social media and often referenced through merchandise. Thanks to Danny DeVito's booming popularity on the show, "So anyway, I started blasting" has become one of many comedic lines the legendary actor has helped popularize throughout the show's history.

5 "I will eat your babies, b*tch!" — Dee

After the Gang cowardly leaves Dee to face a mugger alone in an alleyway, she becomes determined to defend herself and starts working out at a local boxing gym. Unfortunately, her impulsive behavior quickly causes her to take illegal performance enhancers.

Fueled by anger, determination, and a ridiculous amount of steroids, Dee challenges her rival boxing competitor to a brutal fighting match. However, during her rant, she utters a rather bizarre threat that becomes clear that she's starting to take her training to the extreme.

4 "Bird law in this country is not governed by reason." — Charlie

Charlie has a deep desire to one day become a lawyer, even though he's mostly uneducated. However, he does know much about what he calls "Bird Law." When Dennis decides he wants to own a hummingbird, Charlie tells his friend that owning such an animal is illegal and defends his reasons by delivering a nonsensical response.

It's fun to imagine exactly what's going on in the mind of Charlie Kelly whenever he comes up with these uniquely weird but equally memorable responses. His quote clearly indicates that he's desperately trying and failing to seem more sophisticated and intelligent than he actually is.

3 "Wildcard, b*tches!" — Charlie

In a scheme that should have landed them in jail, the Gang conducts a fool-proof plan by placing themselves in a group dynamic that also sees Charlie acting as the supposed "Wildcard" of the group. However, he quickly takes this role too seriously and begins to behave recklessly. Eventually, his antics culminate in him cutting the breaks to the Gang's new van and escaping the moving vehicle while proudly shouting who he is.

This line perfectly sums up Charlie's ridiculous behavior on the show and how his bizarre actions lead to some genuinely comedic situations. His funny cowboy attire and loud screaming help make this quote one of Charlie Kelly's most recognizable moments.

2 "Dee is a bird." — Various

Dee has more often than not received the butt-end of the joke from many of the Gang's cruel pranks. She's criticized and mocked constantly for her appearance by each male member of the group, who've referred to her on many occasions as resembling that of a flightless bird or other feathered animals.

This repeated quote has become a hilarious running gag throughout the show's history, as the guys usually used it whenever they couldn't come up with a clever comeback when trying to insult Dee. It's become so outlandish over the years that, at one point, Mac envisioned Dee as an actual ostrich in one of his flashbacks.

1 "Because of the Implication." — Dennis

While at a supplies store looking for the tools needed to fix the Gang's new party boat, Dennis reveals to Mac that his true intentions behind buying the vessel were to trick his female guest passengers into sleeping with him. Mac, for the most part, is visibly disturbed by how sinister his friend is coming across.

Glenn Howerton's brilliant line delivery and facial expressions, coupled with Rob McElhenny's hilariously uncomfortable reaction, help cement "The Implication" as one of the show's most defining moments. Since its debut in Season 6, this quote has become recognized by fans and is often used as evidence when classifying Dennis Reynolds as having some kind of Cluster B personality disorder.

