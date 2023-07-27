With the recent release of its 16th season, the comedic legacy of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia shows no signs of decline. The Gang remains some of television's most morally bankrupt protagonists, and their frequent schemes in pursuit of attention, money, and revenge often cross numerous ethical and legal boundaries.

Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Frank (Danny DeVito), and Mac (Rob McElhenney) may differ wildly in how they view themselves, but they are united by their selfishness and rejection of social norms. With antics ranging from financial scams to attempting to eat human meat to ruining the lives of almost everyone who encounters them, there is seemingly no scheme The Gang won't attempt.

10 The Gang Wrestles for the Troops — Season 5, Episode 7

Image via FX.

In "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops," The Gang decides to do precisely what the title implies. Convincing poor Rickety Cricket (David Hornsby) to fight them, Mac, Charlie, and Dennis become "The Birds of War," wearing ridiculous feathered costumes and contouring their abdominal muscles.

RELATED: The 10 Most Hilarious Running Gags on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

The chaotic fight concludes when Frank, as his wrestling persona "The Trashman," grievously injures Cricket with the lid of a trashcan and receives uproarious applause from the audience. The Gang's wrestling personas are wonderfully absurd, and the episode is an essential continuation of the story of Cricket's tragic downfall.

9 Airline Miles, Steaks, and Live Chickens — Season 10, Episode 4

Image via FXX.

As the long-suffering janitor of Paddy's Pub, Charlie Kelly has endured truly demeaning tasks throughout his tenure. In "Charlie Work," his unseen labor is highlighted as he navigates a scheme gone horribly wrong. Using Frank's airline miles, The Gang buys hundreds of steaks and then aims to contaminate them with live chickens' feathers to sue the delivery company.

The scheme is thrown into jeopardy when Dee accidentally buys 4000 steaks instead of 400, but Charlie is far more concerned with the arrival of a health inspector at a time when the bar is full of live chickens. Watching Charlie organize the bar during such a complicated and ridiculous scheme is deeply entertaining, making "Charlie Work" unsurprisingly the highest-ranking episode on IMDb.

8 Frank Hosts a Children's Beauty Pageant — Season 7, Episode 3

Image via FX.

In "Frank Reynolds' Little Beauties," Frank's new investment backfires when he realizes he has agreed to host a beauty pageant for young children. Terrified that he will be mistaken for "a diddler," Frank enlists The Gang to help him put on a legitimate show, coaching and judging the pageant.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Quotes, Ranked

Frank's paranoia in this episode is incredibly funny, with every attempt at seeming nonthreatening, coming across as creepy, such as his mortician-applied makeup and his song about how much he is only attracted to adult women. Although one of their more legal schemes, running "Frank Reynolds' Little Beauties" is one of The Gang's most ridiculous acts.

7 Charlie Creates 'The Nightman Cometh' — Season 4, Episode 14

Image via FX.

Charlie's romantic obsession with and stalking of The Waitress (portrayed by Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who is married to Charlie Day in real life) is a major source of comedy in the show's first few seasons. His grandest and most poorly conceived declaration of love comes in one of the series' only musical episodes, "The Nightman Cometh."

Writing, directing, and starring in an entire musical to propose to the woman he's stalking is out of touch and outrageous in a typically Charlie Kelly way, and the episode is often considered the best episode of Season 4. The stage acting is abysmal, the songs are ridiculous, and the musical's plot is incomprehensible in a way only The Gang could execute.

6 Frank Runs a Sweatshop — Season 3, Episode 5

Frank Reynolds' corrupt business dealings are a major detail of his characterization and consistently bring conflict and comedy to the series. This is exemplified in "The Aluminum Monster vs. Fatty Magoo," where Frank escalates a business venture from a small garment factory in Paddy's basement to an intense sweatshop within days.

RELATED: 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia': Frank Reynolds' Best Cold Opens

With Mac as his assistant, Frank begins a tyrannical regime against workers, including Charlie, blaring propaganda from loudspeakers and filling the room with steam. While every member of The Gang is despicable in their own way, Frank's sweatshop scheme illuminates him as one of the worst.

5 Dennis Steals Brian LeFevre's Identity — Season 8, Episode 7

It is a long-running joke in the series that Dennis' behavior is often even more sinister than the rest of The Gang, and his gleeful reaction to committing identity theft in "Frank's Back in Business" exemplifies it perfectly. Stealing the wallet and ID of a Québécois business executive called Brian LeFevre, Dennis decides to "get off" on "the thrill of wearing another man's skin."

Dennis' satisfaction at attempting increasingly elaborate schemes in his adoption of LeFevre's identity is disturbing but still uproariously funny. The eventual reveal that LeFevre was murdered while looking for his wallet (which The Gang was withholding from him) is the perfect ending to a characteristically dark story.

4 The 'Paddy's Wagon' Kidnaps its Patrons — Season 11, Episode 8

In "Charlie Catches a Leprechaun," the Reynolds family takes Paddy's Pub on the road in the mobile Paddy's Wagon. However, as expected from The Gang, this money-making scheme devolves into kidnap and theft.

Picking up patrons, threatening them with a gun, stealing their possessions, and abandoning them at the side of the road, the Paddy's Wagon is one of The Gang's most flagrantly illegal but oddly profitable ventures. It takes a lot to make Paddy's Pub itself look safe, but its mobile equivalent accomplishes that.

3 Dennis and Dee Get Addicted to Crack — Season 2, Episode 4

Image via FX

In their attempt to get on welfare, Dennis and Dee embark on one of their most dangerous schemes ever — getting addicted to crack. In "Dennis and Dee Go on Welfare," the Reynolds twins quit working at Paddy's Pub because of Frank's harsh standards. They instead attempt to make money from receiving welfare, with Dennis posing as a crack addict.

RELATED: This Is the Worst Thing the Gang Has Ever Done to Dee in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

To prove their legitimacy, Dennis and Dee decide to actually start using crack but quickly become severely addicted. This scheme hilariously emphasizes The Gang's lack of self-preservation instincts, with Dennis and Dee putting themselves at serious risk simply to avoid working hard at their jobs.

2 Dennis Starts a Cult — Season 10, Episode 10

Image via FXX.

Always petty, Dennis Reynolds demonstrates a truly diabolical method of preventing Mac from eating his thin mints in "Ass Kickers United: Mac and Charlie Join a Cult." Creating the titular cult — a group focused on exercise and diet (including a rule forbidding thin mints) —Dennis recruits several followers, including Charlie and Mac.

When Dee and Frank also begin manipulating the cult members for their own pleasure, the situation escalates into one of The Gang's all-time darkest stories. Concluding with one cult member (Dax Shepard) setting himself on fire, this episode shows that there is no limit the Reynolds family won't cross for their own gain.

1 The Gang Forces a Family to Experience an "Extreme Home Makeover" — Season 4, Episode 12

Often, The Gang's attempts at doing good deeds can reap even more disastrous results than their outwardly evil schemes. There is no better example of this than in "The Gets Extreme: Home Makeover Edition," in which The Gang kidnaps an unsuspecting family to perform an "extreme" home makeover on their house.

Watching The Gang terrorize an innocent family, commit numerous crimes, and eventually completely destroy their house is horrifying and hysterically funny in a classically It's Always Sunny way. Thankfully, their victims are avenged by being granted Dennis and Dee's family mansion in court, leaving at least one group of people better off for meeting The Gang, if inadvertently.

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Rewatchable Episodes of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' Ranked