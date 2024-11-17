With its seventeenth season set to be released in the upcoming year, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia sits comfortably as the longest-running live action sitcom. The show takes all the beloved tropes of sitcoms and performs them in subversive and clever ways, from running gags to two-part episodes. Another sitcom staple that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia does exceptionally well is the cold open.

Almost every episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is titled after something that the characters do or experience that episode. Typically, in the cold open, the show will set up one plotline, before dismissing or enhancing it through the episode's title card. It is an extremely clever bit, and it never gets old. It is the most consistent running gag in the show, and it has made for some truly fantastic cold opens. These are the 10 best It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cold opens, ranked.

10 "Dennis and Dee's Mom Is Dead"

Season 3, Episode 3

The cold open for "Dennis and Dee's Mom Is Dead" is hilarious even before the twist that sets up the episode's title card. Charlie (Charlie Day) walks into the bar with a set of knives that he bought off of a magician, insisting that they are real and not trick knives. Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie, and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) decide to throw the knives at Dee (Kaitlin Olson). Just as they are getting ready to do so, Frank (Danny DeVito) strolls in, gleefully declaring that Dennis and Dee's mother is dead.

By the way that Dennis and Dee think that Frank is messing with them, it is likely that he has tried telling them this many times before. Even more bizarre is how they know that Frank is telling the truth–- he pops champagne to celebrate. Frank and his ex-wife have always had an antagonistic relationship, and the show just runs with it in this cold open. It is rare for shows to drop such a major piece of plot in such a casual way, but it's very fitting for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

9 "The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award"

Season 9, Episode 3

"The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award" opens with Dee, Mac, and Dennis trying to convince Charlie to wear gloves while he works. Charlie says that he appreciates their concern for him, but they protest that they don't want his bare hands going from snaking through toilets to touching their drinks. It is then that Frank enters, announcing that the Restaurant Bar Association's Best Bar Award is coming up and that they should try to get nominated.

This is such a fun episode, and the cold open perfectly sets it all up. It's very funny and meta as The Gang talk about why they've never been nominated and how they feel about it. Frank suggests playing the game to get nominated, and while they all initially disagree with him, they agree to give it a try. Dennis declares that even though they're playing the game, this literally means nothing to him, right before the title card suggests otherwise.

8 "The Gang Sells Out"

Season 3, Episode 7

"The Gang Sells Out" opens with Mac, Dennis, and Charlie sitting in an office and arguing about whether the building that they're in has a helicopter pad on top of it. It's then hilariously revealed that they're sitting in front of a man who had been waiting to speak to them as they argue. The man is from Media Restaurant Group, and he wants to replace Paddy's Pub with one of his company's oldies rock cafés.

Mac, Dennis, and Charlie are initially against this, declaring that "Paddy's Pub can't be bought." When they see the offer, however, they immediately change their minds. The drastic 180 in this cold open is very funny, and it perfectly fits with the gang's general stance on things. It turns out that Paddy's Pub can be bought, and then the title card confirms that they are selling out.

7 "Mac and Dennis Buy a Timeshare"

Season 9, Episode 4

"Mac and Dennis Buy a Timeshare" is a jam-packed and wildly funny cold open. It opens with Dee giving a presentation to Mac, Charlie, and Dennis, about a pyramid scheme that she has just joined. While trying to convince them to get on board with Invigaron berries, Dee uses a machine to measure Charlie's stress toxins. Charlie falls for this immediately, but Mac and Dennis are skeptical.

Mac and Dennis decide to go to the official presentation but just to get free golf clubs. They declare that, unlike Charlie, "See, people like us? We don't get got. We gon' get." Mac and Dennis then leave the bar, saying that they won't get scammed. In It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's signature style, the title card immediately proves them wrong, declaring that they buy a timeshare later in the episode.

6 "Mac Kills His Dad"

Season 10, Episode 7

"Mac Kills His Dad" opens with Mac, Charlie, Dee, and Dennis watching the news together. The anchor reports a ferry accident, as Frank walks in with a bag full of "Life is Happy" clothes and hats. It is right then that the anchor declares that a state witness was killed with a stop sign, and that the main suspect of this murder is none other than Mac's dad, Luther McDonald.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's cold opens always set the stage for the episode's title cards, so that viewers can get a better idea of what to expect from the episode. Their funniest cold opens set up one thing, with the title card then disproving it. As Mac declares that he is going to save his dad's life, the title card reads, "Mac Kills His Dad." Mac's dad doesn't actually die in this episode, but the setup is very funny and clever.

5 "Paddy's Pub: Home of the Original Kitten Mittens"

Season 5, Episode 8

"Paddy's Pub: Home of the Original Kitten Mittens" does something a little different with its cold open, and the result is absolutely fantastic. The episode opens with a commercial that Charlie is filming for "kitten mittens." Charlie discusses the issues with loud and sharp claws, before introducing the solution: mittens for cats. The mittens go on each paw, and if Charlie's commercial is to be believed, there is a true need for them.

This is a delightful detour from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's typical cold opens. It is surprisingly sweet and earnest, and it, of course, eventually leads to a much more elaborate scheme. Later in the episode, the gang tries to sell other odd and niche products, all based on this original idea from Charlie. It's a fun concept for an episode, and it is such a fitting product for Charlie to invent.

4 "The Gang Gets Analyzed"

Season 8, Episode 5

"The Gang Gets Analyzed" is a near-perfect episode of television, from start to finish. Its cold open shows Dee in her therapist's office, and it gives the impression that she has been seeing this therapist for a relatively long time. Dee tells the therapist that the dinner she suggested backfired, and that the gang got into a massive fight over who would wash the dishes that night.

This is par for the course when it comes to the gang, but the hilarious twist turns out to be that Dee actually brought the rest of the gang with her to her therapist's session. They even brought the dirty dishes with them, and they want the therapist to talk to them all and then decide who should wash the dishes. It is an incredibly strong and bizarre cold open that perfectly sets the tone for one of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's best episodes.

3 "Frank Sets Sweet Dee on Fire"

Season 3, Episode 8

"Frank Sets Sweet Dee on Fire" opens with Frank, Dee, and Dennis arguing in the bar, when Mac and Charlie suddenly storm in. Mac claims that he just gave an amazing twenty minute-long interview on the news about an event that he and Charlie had witnessed. When they turn on the TV, though, it's revealed that Mac's speech was cut down to just one line, and he's very angry about it.

Mac and Charlie decide to take things to the next level in order to make it on the news. When Frank wants to join in, Dee says that someone will just end up getting hurt. Frank protests, and then the title card for the episode hilariously reads, "Frank Sets Sweet Dee on Fire." One of the best bits in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is when the title cards contradict the characters, and it makes for a great cold open in this episode.

2 "Sweet Dee Gets Audited"

Season 7, Episode 4

Dee's pregnancy was a major plotline in Season 6 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the storyline makes a wildly funny return in the following season. "Sweet Dee Gets Audited" opens with rocks in the urinals and a leak in the ceiling at Paddy's. Dennis points out that Frank docked money from their paycheck for repairs, but that he had clearly not followed up on his end of the deal.

It is then that Dee rides into the bar on her brand-new motorcycle. She tells them that she just received $30,000 from being Carmen's surrogate. The rest of the gang start interjecting about why they feel that they should get a cut of the money, which is a very fitting argument for this group to have. Dee reveals that she is going to be claiming Carmen's baby as a dependent, and getting tax breaks for the next 18 years. Dee announces that she beat the system with her scheme, but the title card immediately contradicts her.

1 "The Gang Misses the Boat"

Season 10, Episode 6

"The Gang Misses the Boat" is the best It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cold open. The episode opens with the gang in the car, late to a boat party. Dennis is putting on mascara behind the wheel, and Dee is trying out a new character with an elaborate costume. Charlie and Frank eat worms soaked in alcohol. Despite running late, Dennis declares that they're not going to miss that boat.

Of course, the gang misses the boat, which soon leads to the title card. This cold open heightens everything to the extremes in the best possible way, though. Dennis doesn't give up after missing the boat, and decides to drive his car into the river. Dennis' logic is that the car can handle it and will catch them up to the boat. Of course, this doesn't pan out, and it makes for the show's best cold open.

