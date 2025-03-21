With sixteen seasons under its belt and another one set to start airing this coming June, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has built quite the legacy for itself. The series continues to take risks with each season, through new and wildly funny storylines, as well as the occasional gut punch. In the months leading up to Season 17, now is the perfect time to rewatch the show, either all the way through, or at random.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has a number of truly phenomenal episodes, both early in its run and in its more recent seasons. A rare feat for a television show is to have episodes that are absolutely incredible the whole way through, but It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has achieved this a number of times. These are 10 episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia that are perfect from start to finish.