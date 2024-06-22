The longest-running live action sitcom in television history, having been on the air since 2005, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has gained a dedicated cult following in its almost two decades on the air. The show is highly acclaimed by critics and audiences, being praised for its strong satire, dark humor and its delightfully loathsome protagonists Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Frank (Danny DeVito), Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton).

It's Always Sunny fans frequently discuss and debate the best and funniest episodes, but with 170 episodes under the show's belt, it is only inevitable for some absolute gems to be frequently left out of the conversation. These are 10 hilarious It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia episodes that are often overlooked and underrated among fans of the series.

10 "The Gang Texts"

Season 14, Episode 5

In "The Gang Texts", The Gang visits a zoo, where Mac and Charlie are excited to see the meerkats while Dennis obsesses over watching a lion feeding. As they split up into small groups, Mac attempts to keep everyone on the same page via a group text chat, which goes immediately awry due to their drastically different communication styles, with Mac's neediness greatly annoying Dennis.

Although typically considered to be past the show's 'golden era', the later seasons of It's Always Sunny still contain some fantastic episodes and "The Gang Texts" is a great example of this. The episode's unique location and experimental format, focusing primarily on text communication, makes the episode stand out as particularly notable. One of the best Mac-centric episodes, "The Gang Texts" is an underrated gem.

9 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops"

Season 5, Episode 7

"The Gang Wrestles for the Troops" follows The Gang as they organize an amateur wrestling match to support the US army, hiring unhinged wrestler Da'Maniac (portrayed by guest star "Rowdy" Roddy Piper) as their opponent. However, when The Gang begins to become afraid of Da'Maniac they instead recruit iconic recurring character Rickety Cricket (David Hornsby) to fight him. In typical Always Sunny fashion, the event becomes extremely chaotic and turns out nothing like they originally planned.

The episode is hilarious, with both the wrestling storyline and Dee's subplot about attempting to shallowly break up with her online boyfriend after seeing him in a wheelchair being very strong. Despite featuring iconic moments like Dee's 'Kiss From A Rose' serenade and Frank's monologue about his wrestling persona 'The Trashman', "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops" is often overlooked as one of the show's best episodes.

8 "Frank’s Back in Business"

Season 8, Episode 7

"Frank’s Back in Business" follows Frank as he attempts to save a company he has founded, taking Charlie under his wing as an assistant. Meanwhile, Dennis, Dee and Mac find the wallet of a business executive named Brian LeFevre and Dennis decides to impersonate the man in order to "get off" in the exhilaration of identity theft, bringing his friends along for the ride.

Season 8 is considered by many fans to be one of the show's strongest seasons, and great episodes like "Frank's Back in Business" absolutely justify this reputation. Although less memorable than season 8 stand-outs like "The Gang Gets Analyzed", the episode contains some fantastic character moments, from Frank's menacing turn in his business persona of 'the Warthog' to Dennis' unsettling "thrill of wearing another man's skin".

7 "Charlie Kelly: King of the Rats"

Season 6, Episode 10

In "Charlie Kelly: King of the Rats", The Gang notice that Charlie has lost his passion for "bashing" the rats around the bar and decide to throw him a surprise party to cheer him up. While Frank selfishly attempts to theme the party entirely around his own preferences, Dee, Mac and Dennis search through Charlie's 'dream book' for inspiration. The Gang end up presenting Charlie with bizarre creations based on their interpretations of his dreams, including a denim chicken and a selection of worm hats, in a surprisingly sweet moment.

The episode is one of Charlie's best, providing a hilarious look into his psyche through the lens of his dreams and fantasies, as well as exploring his relationship with his janitorial job. From Charlie eating spaghetti in a movie theater to him having an existential crisis in a sauna, the episode features a ton of great Charlie moments but is highly underrated when talking about the very best of the show, with the excellent "Charlie Work" episode instead receiving far more attention.

6 "Time’s Up For The Gang"

Season 13, Episode 4

"Time’s Up For The Gang" follows The Gang as, in the wake of the MeToo movement, they attend a sexual harassment seminar to prove that Paddy's Pub is a safe space for women. Throughout the seminar, each member of The Gang is forced to confront the fact that they are guilty of sexual harassment, with Dee initially feeling smugly innocent due to her gender, until Charlie makes an accusation against her.

Like the very best of It's Always Sunny, the episode takes a controversial and serious subject-matter and manages to create excellent black comedy through The Gang's absurd reactions and corrupt moral codes. Written by producer and former Community writer Megan Ganz, the episode gives each character stand-out moments, with Dee in particular being hilariously immoral throughout. Often overlooked, "Time's Up For The Gang" is a very darkly funny episode.

5 "Frank Sets Sweet Dee On Fire"

Season 3, Episode 8

The bluntly-named "Frank Sets Sweet Dee On Fire" follows The Gang as they attempt to find fame on television after Mac briefly appears on a news program. Mac, Frank and Charlie decide to shoot their own news broadcast for public access television, eventually resolving to create their own news by staging dramatic events. In arguably the worst thing The Gang has done to Dee, Frank sets her on fire twice in an attempt to create newsworthy footage.

Due to the ridiculous extremes The Gang go to in order to film their news show, the episode is one of the highlights of the early seasons. Frank's titular attacks on Dee are hilarious, and the episode also features great moments like Mac saving a man's life by punching him in the stomach and Dennis and Dee appearing on public access television in baby costumes. The episode is worthy of far more attention than it gets, with Mac, Frank and Charlie's news show being in the upper echelon of early season schemes.

4 "The Gang Squashes Their Beefs"

Season 9, Episode 10

The season finale of season 9, "The Gang Squashes Their Beefs," follows The Gang on Thanksgiving as they attempt to make amends with those they have wronged after realizing their huge number of enemies are making their lives increasingly difficult. In a plan that naturally descends into pandemonium, The Gang invite fan-favorite side characters, including Cricket, Gail The Snail (Mary Lynn Rajskub) and Ryan (Nate Mooney) and Liam (Jimmi Simpson) McPoyle, to join them for a Thanksgiving meal.

The episode features some truly hilarious moments from both The Gang and their guests, from Liam McPoyle's cartoonish drawn-on eyeball to the intense stare-off between Frank and his landlord Hwang (Shelly Desai). Rarely discussed by Always Sunny fans despite being one of the show's funniest episodes, "The Gang Squashes Their Beefs" is a great Thanksgiving episode and highly underrated.

3 "The Gang Hits the Road"

Season 5, Episode 2

In "The Gang Hits the Road", The Gang decide to take a road trip to the Grand Canyon to cross the trip off of Frank's bucket list in what is to be Charlie's first ever time leaving Philadelphia. As soon as they get on the road, The Gang runs into many different kinds of trouble due to their impulsivity, quickly destroying their first car by driving over a bicycle and then picking up a hitchhiker to drive the car so that The Gang can get drunk.

The Gang going on a road trip is an absolutely perfect episode premise, forcing the characters into the confined spaces of a car and a trailer in order to closely explore their messy interpersonal dynamics. Featuring great moments like Charlie and Dennis almost suffocating from cooking hot dogs in an unventilated trailer, Dee drunkenly interrogating the hitchhiker and Charlie eating his first pear, "The Gang Hits the Road" is an underrated classic.

2 "The Gang Misses the Boat"

Season 10, Episode 6

"The Gang Misses the Boat" follows The Gang as they attempt to go their separate ways after missing a highly anticipated boat trip, deciding that they are holding each other back. After a group meeting, Charlie and Dee begin writing and performing 'Def Poetry', Dennis attempts to sell a car that is submerged in water, Frank begins harassing a trio of bar owners in the hopes of creating a new Gang and Mac convinces a woman to pretend to date him to hide his homosexuality.

"The Gang Misses the Boat" is arguably the best episode of season 10, perfectly encapsulating how desperately each member of The Gang needs the others. Separating the characters allows the episode to explore their individual flaws in funny and compelling ways and leads to one of the show's most iconic moments in Dennis' "I am untethered, and my rage knows no bounds!" rant. "The Gang Misses the Boat" is a hilarious and underrated highlight of the series.

1 "The Gang Gets Extreme: Home Makeover Edition"

Season 4, Episode 12

In "The Gang Gets Extreme: Home Makeover Edition", The Gang vow to do a "good deed" in the hopes that it will in turn give them good luck, and decide to give their neighbors the Juarez family an 'extreme home makeover'. However, things immediately spiral out of control when The Gang attempt to execute this home makeover by breaking into the house in the middle of the night, kidnapping the family and smashing their possessions.

The episode's central plot is one of The Gang's all-time most outrageous schemes, showing the characters attempting to do a good deed but instead kidnapping and completely traumatizing an innocent family. It perfectly encapsulates The Gang's utter disconnect with the real world, as they genuinely don't understand why what they're doing is wrong, creating some great character moments. One of the early season's highest points, "The Gang Gets Extreme: Home Makeover Edition," does not get the love it deserves.

