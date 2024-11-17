It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has lots of accolades ranging from great to questionable. It's currently the longest running sitcom with 16 seasons (and 18 planned); it has five banned episodes so far (one behind South Park); and it has Golden Globe and Emmy winner Danny DeVito playing one of its main characters. His joining a successful show wouldn't be all too surprising to those unfamiliar with It's Always Sunny; to fans, however, DeVito's work on the show was first a major surprise, but then became the pivotal point of the show.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (IASIP) is an ensemble satirical comedy about "The Gang"—twins Dennis and Dee (Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Dennis and Dee's legal father Frank (DeVito). They run a rundown Philadelphia bar called Paddy's Pub, and the show follows their daily adventures around town. While it's hard to choose the best character, since all of them are satirical representations of pretty awful people, many would argue Frank is often the heart of the show. The ten best Frank episodes can also be a good segue for anyone who wants to get into It's Always Sunny.

10 "Frank Reynolds’ Little Beauties"

Season 7, Episode 3

Season 7 is potentially the funniest and most chaotic, with a run of thirteen ridiculous episodes, starting with Season 7, Episode 1's "Frank's Pretty Woman." The third episode, "Frank Reynolds' Little Beauties," shows Frank getting involved in throwing a beauty pageant before realizing the pageant is for kids. Frank's panic sets in as he desperately tries to separate himself from the contest, worried he might be considered a molester.

While Frank organizes the pageant, the rest of the gang gets involved with training the kids in the contest to win. The episode culminates in a song written and performed by Mac, Charlie, and Dennis while their chosen participant dances to it. Though the entire episode is ridiculously funny, this is one of the first times Frank is seen panicking and making every next move be the wrong one; from hiring a mortician to do his makeup to exclaiming to a room full of parents he's not into their children, Frank is surely never going to invest in pageants again.

9 "The Great Recession"

Season 5, Episode 3

Frank's business savvy is apparent in many episodes, and "The Great Recession" is one of them. Frank suffers a striking blow to his finances, desperately trying to fight his way out of the major money loss. This causes him to cut off Paddy's Pub and The Gang. The Gang forces Dee and Charlie to prove their worth to the pub, but Dee quits and Charlie gets fired. Frank and Dee join forces to become traveling salespeople, selling vacuums and knives that Frank got hold of from house to house.

Frank's mind is always on the money, and he knows how to earn it, despite taking impulsive risks. The scene in which he tries to convince Dee to work with him by showing her how the vacuum and the knives work is one of the funniest scenes with Frank in the entire series; his insistence on ruining Dee's shoes to make his products work also drives the maltreatment of Dee further. The whole episode quietly (and not so quietly) revolves around him and is one of the best of It's Always Sunny overall.

8 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops"

Season 5, Episode 7

Danny DeVito once mentioned on Conan that people often tattoo his character Trash Man from "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops," which instantly makes the episode a classic, though it is slightly underrated. In this episode of season 5, The Gang decides to throw a WWE-style wrestling match for the returning troops, introducing characters like The Birds of War and bringing on a famous local name, Da'Maniac (Roddy Piper). However, when they realize Da'Maniac is actually kind of dangerous, they decide to put Rickety Cricket (David Hornsby) as his opponent.

When Cricket starts doing well in the match, he becomes the villain of the show. Frank races in, wearing a one-shoulder leotard and black sneakers, with a trashcan in his hands, hitting Cricket and slicing up his neck. Despite the obvious need for medical assistance, the audience cheers for Trash Man, and the episode ends with the song "Real American." The chaotic episode might mock wrestling for all it is, but it's entertaining in all its satirical glory.

7 "Frank's Pretty Woman"

Season 7, Episode 1

The opening episode of season 7, "Frank's Pretty Woman," is a hilarious opener for one of the show's best seasons. Frank decides to marry his favorite prostitute Roxy (Alanna Ubach), but The Gang, especially Charlie, believes he can find a more upstanding woman. In the meantime, Dee decides to give Roxy a Pretty Woman-style makeover. Charlie gets the idea to pretend he's a Texas millionaire and Frank his driver; he would feign being sick, so Frank can take over the date and win over the woman.

The first episode starts off season 7 on a hilarious high, with Frank delivering one of the most iconic replicas of the series: "Can I offer you a nice egg in this trying time?" In fact, Frank's obsession with eggs is a running joke throughout the show, driving the details of his character further. Because one or two things don't make a person, the showrunners and DeVito make sure Frank is a well-thought-out, detailed character.

6 "A Very Sunny Christmas"

Season 6, Episode 13