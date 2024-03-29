The Big Picture Game of Thrones and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia share subtle cameos, with creators and cast appearing in each other's shows.

Game of Thrones was, undeniably, a phenomenon. In the eight years it ran, the series became one of the most popular shows of all time, inspiring an ever-growing number of spinoffs and maintaining its popularity years later. But Game of Thrones' eight-season run is nowhere near as impressive as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which is currently on Season 16 and shows no signs of stopping. The sitcom holds the title of the longest-running cable TV series. To be going strong after so many years, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia must have a dedicated fanbase, even if it's not as vocal as Game of Thrones enthusiasts.

It's difficult to imagine two shows more different than Game of Thrones and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Game of Thrones is a serious and bloody fantasy story focusing on a war for the Iron Throne, the supernatural threat of the White Walkers, and the politics of a fictional world. Meanwhile, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a comedy that thrives on the ridiculousness of the characters' antics as the gang displays one negative trait after another, proving themselves to be narcissistic and sociopathic. But despite all their differences, these two shows crossed over more than once. They did not crossover in the traditional way considering how different the two shows are, but they have several behind-the-scenes connections. Game of Thrones and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia share an unusual history of hiring the same people, cameos, and pranks that went too far.

'Game of Thrones' and 'It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia' Include Subtle Cameos

The connection between the two shows goes back to Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who wrote an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In 2013, when their own show was rapidly growing more popular after its third season culminated in the dramatic events of the Red Wedding, Benioff and Weiss worked on "Flowers for Charlie," an episode in Season 9 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, providing the first connection between the two shows. Later, Benioff and Weiss made it on screens in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 12, episode 2, "The Gang Goes to a Water Park," where they play employees of the waterpark, getting brief cameos.

But the relationship between these two shows is not one-sided. Though Game of Thrones was often criticized for its cameos, It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia's creator and star Rob McElhenney does appear in the series. Returning the favor, McElhenney appears as an Ironborn soldier in Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere, "Winterfell." Though the interactions to that point only showed a relationship between the shows' respective creators, Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis, confirmed in a Reddit AMA that the rest of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast was offered a chance to cameo in Game of Thrones as well. About Benioff and Weiss, Howerton said, "They offered us the opportunity to go and shoot something with them. Basically, they said, 'If you guys want to do the show, we'll write something in there.'" However, Howerton admits they never had the time to take advantage of the offer.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Even Initiated a Prank on Rob McElhenney

Though the relationship between these two shows is well-documented in the series, the interactions continued off-screen, providing the funniest story these two productions share. Though hidden due to its behind-the-scenes nature, The behind-the-scenes book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon revealed the story of a prank Benioff and Weiss pulled on McElhenney. When Benioff and Weiss hired Matt Shakman to direct an episode of Game of Thrones on McElhenney's recommendation, they saw an opportunity. Though Shakman did an admirable job, even directing the highly-rated episode "The Spoils of War," Benioff and Weiss decided to mess with McEhenney by pretending the experience was going poorly. Weiss claims they began slowly, emailing back and forth with subtly questions about how Shakman behaved during his time on It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia until McElhenney began to ask what was going on. Then, the Game of Thrones creators said that Shakman's episodes were a disaster, and they had to step in.

The apparent problems caused by his recommendation left McElhenney feeling guilty, but the prank didn't stop there. Shakeman got involved with the joke as McElhenney expressed his concerns and offered to help in any way he could. Shakman admits they carried it on too long, and McElhenney was tortured by the prank. Shakman even described it as "the darkest practical joke." Considering Shakman's work on Game of Thrones was during Season 7 and McElhenney cameoed on the show in Season 8, it seems the joke had no impact on the overall friendship.

How Do These Interactions Affect 'Game of Thrones' and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'?

These antics are hidden from the eyes of the viewers, but they reveal a lot about the productions and those who worked on them. Clearly, these creators had fun while they worked, even with those who were not with them at the time. Game of Thrones and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have no obvious connection besides a few easily missed cameo appearances, but the friendship between the two shows' creators adds a little context to these cameos that, otherwise, seem completely random. More specifically, the prank Benioff and Wiess pulled on McEhenney becomes more than a trick played on a friend as it ties two drastically different shows together, making the story all the more interesting (and perhaps a little eyebrow-raising).

Game and Thrones and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's connection doesn't substantially change either show. In fact, besides the few blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearances, many fans would never have known these two series had anything in common. But this behind-the-scenes relationship does provide a few good anecdotes that tie together the two popular series in a surprising way. And, as strange a combination as these two shows may seem, who doesn't love a good crossover?

