We already knew that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia had been renewed for a record-breaking 15th season, but at Disney's Investor Day, FX chairman John Landgraf announced that the raucous comedy had been renewed for an additional three seasons -- that's four in total -- which will bring the show up to Season 18.

Always Sunny is FX's longest-running show, even though it moved to FXX starting with Season 9. It was created by Rob McElhenney, who also stars alongside Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito. The gang, as they're affectionately known, hang out at their Philadelphia bar Paddy’s Pub, where they take turns taking shots at one another and wreaking general havoc by eschewing societal norms.

McElhenney, Howerton and Day executive produce alongside Michael Rotenberg and Nick Frenkel, and the show has shown staying power in terms of its ratings over the years due to its unique ability to constantly reinvent itself, from the addition to DeVito's Frank to Mac's physical transformation and sexual awakening.

Always Sunny was one of FX's first original series and Season 15 is expected to debut sometime next year. When it finally does air, the series will officially surpass The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy in TV history.

McElhenney will have to balance the demands of Always Sunny with his new Apple TV+ show Mythic Quest, which was a pleasant surprise for me. Meanwhile, Howerton stars in NBC's A.P. Bio, and Day just made his directorial debut with the upcoming indie comedy El Tonto, and while I'm glad the guys have been able to do other things -- I also adored Olson's short-lived Fox series The Mick -- I'm glad that they haven't turned their back on their flagship series.

The gang has had extended time to write Season 15 thanks to the pandemic, which I'm sure will be addressed next season, as I know fans would love to see what everyone is up to in quarantine. For more on that hilarious possibility, click here.

