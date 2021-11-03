On December 1st, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s record-breaking 15th season will premiere on FXX and stream the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 15th season, making Sunny the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history, bypassing The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.

According to a press release, Season 15 will see "The Gang try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots." This season will also see The Gang going to Ireland, making the gang cause havoc in yet another country.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia was renewed for season 15 in May of 2020 The production kicked off in May of 2021, and star and co-creator Rob McElhenney also revealed the title of the forthcoming season premiere to be ‘2020: A Year In Review.'

Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will span eight episodes, and will premiere on December 1 on FXX and will stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

Here is the synopsis for Season 15 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia:

The record-breaking 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is its most ambitious yet. In the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from “Mac” (Rob McElhenney), “Charlie” (Charlie Day), “Dennis” (Glenn Howerton), “Dee” (Kaitlin Olson) and “Frank” (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to. Like a fine Irish whiskey, Sunny’s distinct flavor has gotten richer and intensified through the years. First barreled in 2005, the show has become a landmark for dark comedy and American satire, uniting the most devoted of fans from all over the country and abroad, and this monumental 15th season is truly one to crack open and celebrate. Continuing to deliver some of the hardest laughs on television while tackling society’s most pressing issues, Sunny turns its fearless focus both outward and inward: to a national and international level but also to a deeply personal level. This is a season that sees The Gang try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.

