Buckle up, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans, because the Season Fifteen trailer is here and it isn’t pulling any fo its punches. FX has officially released the trailer for the newest season of the landmark television series, showcasing that, even after sixteen years, the gang in charge of Paddy’s Pub is still capable of getting themselves into untold kinds of predicaments.

The new footage features a number of new adventures for Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), and Frank (Danny DeVito), including teaching acting courses — which they seem less than qualified to do — getting into religion, and finding themselves involved in less-than-legal dealings. But perhaps the highlight of the trailer is the gang going abroad to Ireland, where they (unsurprisingly) commit a number of cultural faux pas and land themselves into what fans can only assume is a whole new brand of trouble.

And while only short clips of the season were revealed in the trailer, we also know thanks to some well-timed TikToks from McElhenney that the upcoming season will deal with the chaos that was 2020 — which may include some of its more unsavory elements, if the visuals of McElhenney in riot gear and DeVito’s references to Jeffrey Epstein are of any indication.

Season Fifteen marks a significant achievement for the It’s Always Sunny crew, with its renewal for up to eighteen seasons making it the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television series. The record was previously held by The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, which ran for fourteen seasons from 1952 to 1966, but it looks like the gang has been able to accomplish at least one thing for themselves.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns to FXX on December 1, with episodes available the next day to stream with FX on Hulu. Check out the brand new trailer below.

