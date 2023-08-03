The Big Picture The gang of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been making audiences laugh for nearly two decades, and they continue to up their comedy game every season.

The gang of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has kept audiences laughing for nearly two decades since the show premiered in 2005. Over the last 16 seasons, we’ve seen Charlie (Charlie Day), Sweet Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), and Frank (Danny DeVito) go completely overboard with their antics, one-upping their comedy game season after season. Returning from the shores of Ireland where they traveled to in Season 15, the crew was back behind the bar at Paddy’s Pub for more chaos in eight laugh-out-loud episodes. And, in case anyone was wondering, yes, the stars and recurring characters have just as much fun making the show as we do watching it.

In a newly released set of bloopers, aptly titled “The Gang Gets Nuts,” no one can keep a straight face during some of the most memorable moments from the recently wrapped sixteenth season. From inflatable furniture to birthday cake with Uncle Jack (Andrew Friedman), it’s all compiled into a sidesplitting seven-minute reel that will make you feel like you’re on the set with the longtime besties. Is there any joy greater than watching DeVito break character while talking about kicking a dead seagull under the booth at the pub? Not that we know of.

The last season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was yet another boost of comedic genius created by the pals who took an idea and a small budget and turned it into one of the longest running shows of all time. Shaking things up, Season 15 saw the gang embark on a group trip to Ireland with the entire season taking place abroad - something that they’d never done before. While stepping out of the titular city was fun, it was great to see them back home, cheering on the Eagles and torturing The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis).

Who Else Appeared in Season 16 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

Along with Charlie’s crush (and real-life wife) The Waitress, the season saw the return of a handful of other beloved side characters including Liam (Jimmi Simpson) and Ryan McPoyle (Nate Mooney) as well as our favorite gals, Artemis (Artemis Pebdani) and Gail the Snail (Mary Lynn Rajskub). A season wouldn’t be complete without Charlie and Mac’s mothers, Bonnie Kelly (Lynne Marie Stewart) and Mrs. Mac (Sandy Martin), with an entire episode dedicated to a storyline surrounding the McDonald and Kelly lineages. This year, the team also brought on impressive guest appearances from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Check out the blooper reel for the sixteenth season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and stream every episode now on Hulu.