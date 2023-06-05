Get ready to have your summer filled with laughter and chaos as the beloved comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns to TV screens with its long-awaited Season 16. With its unique blend of dark humor and morally bankrupt characters, the show has captured the hearts of fans since its debut in 2005. In It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16, the gang consisting of Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee, and Frank face the challenges of navigating 2023 while dealing with personal struggles and encounters from their past. Mac battles allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie reunites with his forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank enters the wrestling ring for his gun, and Dennis strives to improve his mental health.

Premiering on June 7, get ready for another hilarious and unpredictable ride with the gang from Paddy's Pub! Without further ado, here’s the cast and character guide for Season 16 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

RELATED: The Gang Are Still Terrible People in 'Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 16 Teaser

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald

Rob McElhenney plays Ronald "Mac" McDonald, one of the co-owners of Paddy's Pub and its self-proclaimed bodyguard. Despite his claims of being a tough guy, Mac's physical fitness leaves a lot to be desired, resulting in hilariously inept fighting skills. As a devout Catholic, he often engages in passionate debates about religion. However, his understanding may be a bit off the mark. But Mac's journey doesn't stop there—his exploration of his sexuality adds another layer of comedy and complexity to his character. Alongside his relentless search for validation from his friends, Mac's outrageous schemes and larger-than-life personality keep viewers entertained with every episode.

McElhenney has delved into other projects, which include starring in Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, in which he serves as creator. Strikingly similar to his character in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, McElhenney is also the club owner of the Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C., together with Ryan Reynolds.

Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds

Glenn Howerton plays Dennis Reynolds, one of the co-owners of Paddy's Pub. Dennis exudes unparalleled confidence and an air of superiority. With his slicked-back hair and unwavering charm, he believes himself to be an irresistible ladies' man. But beneath his charismatic facade, Dennis reveals a dark side. He's manipulative, narcissistic, and prone to explosive outbursts. His relentless pursuit of personal gain and twisted schemes frequently put his friends in absurd situations. Dennis seamlessly transitions from charming to menacing, leaving a trail of chaos in his wake.

Howerton has showcased his talent through roles such as Jack Griffin in A.P. Bio and Don Chumph in the first season of Fargo. He has also lent his voice to Fred Jones in the Max series Velma.

Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly

Image via FX Network

Charlie Day plays Charlie Kelly, co-owner and janitor of Paddy’s Pub. Charlie is a bundle of quirks and peculiarities that never fail to entertain. With his disheveled appearance, wild conspiracy theories, and childlike innocence, he brings an endearing charm to the show. Charlie's perpetual state of confusion often leads him into absurd situations, and his bizarre schemes are a constant source of laughter. Despite his lack of intelligence, Charlie possesses a heart of gold and unwavering loyalty to his friends, often serving as the group's wild card.

Charlie Day has also captivated audiences with his performances in movies such as Pacific Rim and its sequel, Pacific Rim Uprising, where he played the character of Dr. Newton Geiszler. Day has expanded his talents beyond acting, making his directorial debut with the satirical comedy film Fool's Paradise.

RELATED: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 16 Review: The Gang Hasn’t Changed (Thank God)

Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds

Kaitlin Olson plays Dee Reynolds, Dennis Reynolds' twin sister and the bartender at Paddy's Pub. Dee is constantly striving for recognition and acceptance among her friends and family. Despite her best efforts, she often finds herself at the receiving end of their relentless ridicule and mockery. Dee's character is marked by her relentless pursuit of fame and success, albeit with little luck. She frequently embarks on ill-fated acting endeavors, subjecting herself to embarrassing auditions and questionable career choices. Dee's sharp wit and razor-sharp tongue provide some of the show's most memorable comedic moments. She delivers scathing one-liners and snarky comebacks with expert timing.

In 2022, Olson received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as DJ in HBO's Hacks. Olson also lent her voice to the character of Cece Ryder in Netflix's Agent Elvis.

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

Being Frank Danny DeVito It's Always Sunny

Danny DeVito plays Frank Reynolds, the eccentric and morally bankrupt stepfather of Dee and Dennis Reynolds. With his distinct appearance, questionable fashion choices, and bizarre behavior, Frank is an unpredictable force of comedic brilliance who brings a chaotic energy to the show. Frank's character is defined by his outrageous schemes, often involving shady business ventures, outrageous parties, and questionable ethics. He's unapologetically crude, often diving headfirst into absurd and politically incorrect situations, creating some of the show's most laughable moments.

DeVito has appeared in films such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Batman Returns, and 1996's Matilda (which he also directed), showcasing his versatility as an actor. DeVito has also been involved in television shows like Taxi, for which he earned critical acclaim and won a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award, and lent his voice to the title character in the 2012 animated film The Lorax.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: Recurring and Guest Cast

The Season 16 trailer dropped some delightful hints about the return of beloved recurring characters, like the McPoyle brothers, Liam (Jimmi Simpson) and Ryan (Nate Mooney), and the unforgettable moms of Charlie and Mac, Bonnie Kelly (Lynne Marie Stewart) and Mrs. Mac (Sandy Martin). Fans can also rejoice as The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), Artemis (Artemis Pebdani), and the infamous Gail the Snail (Mary Lynn Rajskub) are making appearances in the upcoming season, ready to bring their unique charm and antics.

But that's not all! Brace yourselves because the guest stars joining the cast will blow your mind, including none other than Breaking Bad legends Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The excitement started when McElhenney teased their collaboration on Twitter. Now the latest trailer gives us a tantalizing glimpse of Cranston and Paul's characters hitching a ride in Charlie's car, with Charlie playing the unexpected role of their driver. It's a crossover of epic proportions that fans can't wait to see unfold in hilarious Sunny fashion!