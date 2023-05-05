This summer is about to get even brighter when the longest-running comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns to the TV screens. The FXX comedy will air its 16th season this year after its longest wait between seasons (excluding the delay between Seasons 14 and 15 due to the pandemic). The extended time of production was due to the show's main 5 stars rightfully getting the opportunity to branch out onto more projects.

It's Always Sunny follows a dysfunctional group of friends who all run a bar called Paddy's Pub in Philadelphia. Despite the simple premise, the sitcom stood out from the rest due to its dark and satirical humor paired with its deliberately awful and morally bankrupt characters. Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) prove to be an insufferable group of people through each season. Yet, they've continued to be dreadful people for 15 seasons now since 2005 much to the delight and entertainment of the show's fans.

To watch The Gang's next installment of crazy antics, crack open a beer, get some milksteak, and make sure to read the following five-star guide on everything we know so far on It's Always Sunny Season 16.

When Is It's Always Sunny Season 16 Coming Out?

The sixteenth season will begin airing on the FXX channel on June 7 with a double-episode premiere. New episodes will be airing at 10 pm ET/PT and will be released weekly on Wednesday nights.

Where Can I Stream It's Always Sunny Season 16?

The episodes will then be available to stream on Hulu the following day after airing. For international audiences outside the US, the show can be watched on Disney+ due to the partnership with Star, which has exclusive access to Hulu content. New episodes will usually be uploaded onto the platform 1–2 weeks after first airing.

Watch the Trailer for It's Always Sunny Season 16

FX Network dropped the official trailer for the series on May 3rd. It opens immediately with Charlie and Frank realizing they had a toilet the entire time they had been living in their disgusting apartment. It then cuts to The Gang at Paddy's Pub as they contemplate ironic descriptions of their group ranging from subtle to classy. Yet, their rude actions immediately undercut these assumed qualities in various situations that will be seen in the season. The relevant issue of inflation is mentioned during one of the Gang's chats followed by the footage of a bowling-centric episode. The most exciting preview is of the guest appearances of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, marking a reunion between the Breaking Bad stars. The usual Philly chaos offers snippets of the Gang getting up to more nonsense before the trailer concludes with an iconic Dennis scream.

Who's in the Cast of It's Always Sunny Season 16?

The entire Gang returns with Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald, Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds, Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly, Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds, and Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds. As mentioned, the main cast has all taken additional opportunities outside the show to do different projects. McElhenney runs another TV series, Mythic Quest, on Apple TV and has gained popularity among sports fans since becoming the co-chairman of the football team Wrexham AFC with Ryan Reynolds.

After concluding his four-season run on the comedy series A.P. Bio, Howerton joined the Velma series to voice Fred and stars in the satirical biopic BlackBerry. Day recently led the 2022 rom-com I Want You Back and voiced Luigi in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He's also set to release his directorial debut feature film Fool's Paradise in May. Olson recently starred in the comedy series Hacks and the Woody Harrelson sports film Champions. She also offered her voice talents for the animated series Agent Elvis.

Finally, DeVito has mainly done voice roles in series like Little Demon and Big City Greens but also starred in an episode of History of the World: Part II. He will next appear in the Disney film Haunted Mansion and the upcoming animated film Migration. DeVito will reunite with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the highly anticipated Twins sequel called Triplets.

The Season 16 trailer also teased the returns of long-time recurring characters like the McPoyle brothers, Liam (Jimmi Simpson) and Ryan (Nate Mooney), and Charlie and Mac's moms, Bonnie Kelly (Lynne Marie Stewart) and Mrs. Mac (Sandy Martin). The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), Artemis (Artemis Pebdani), and Gail the Snail (Mary Lynn Rajskub) are also set to appear in the season.

The most exciting additions to the cast are the guest stars, including Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. McElhenney first teased their collaboration with a picture on Twitter. The latest trailer further confirmed their appearance with a short snippet of Cranston and Paul's characters in Charlie's car as he seems to be a driver for them.

Who Are the Creators of It's Always Sunny?

The show holds humble beginnings since the first season was ordered at FX Network in 2005. Besides being the lead stars, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day also worked behind the scenes as the writers for the first few seasons until they were able to acquire a writing team. Now, the trio serve as executive producers of the series along with this season's team of executive producers including Michael Rotenberg (Man with a Plan), Nick Frenkel (Welcome to Wrexham), Megan Ganz (Modern Family), Rob Rosell (New Girl), David Hornsby (Mythic Quest), Scott Marder (Rick and Morty), and Victor Hsu (Transparent).

What's the Plot of It's Always Sunny Season 16?

The longevity of It's Always Sunny can be chalked up to the unpredictable and arbitrary situations that The Gang gets thrown into. The show's strength has always been in the characters who go through various scenarios and experiences, but never really change their ways or develop into better people. The structure of It's Always Sunny has also allowed the occasional witty commentary and satire on timely social issues through the lens of these jaded, ignorant, and borderline sociopathic individuals. Suffice it to say, there seems to be unlimited potential for stories for The Gang as they go through their next misadventures. Some of these new experiences are mentioned in the official synopsis from the FX network which reads as follows:

In this new season, it’s a challenge for Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito), who yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

Will There Be a Season 17 of It's Always Sunny?

Yes, there definitely will be another season to come. In fact, there will be two more seasons after the show received an advanced four-season renewal back in December 2020 following the conclusion of Season 14. Show creator and star Rob McElhenney jokingly teased that the show was "pitched as a 36-season arc".

Until then, you can rewatch all 15 seasons of The Gang's misadventures on Hulu or Disney+ (in international countries).