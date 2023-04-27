One of the longest-running sitcoms in current television is ready to return once more, as It's Sunny in Philadelphia will premiere its sixteenth season on June 7. Even if the series has been around for a very long time, it doesn't release new episodes in a yearly fashion, like other shows similar to it tend to do. The last season of the comedy ended in 2021, making fans wait a little bit longer until the next chance to see Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Mac (Rob McElhenney). After the emotional finale from last season saw Charlie going in a special journey alone, it's time for The Gang to have new adventures together.

The premiere will include the first two episodes, with a new episode each following week. Season 16 of Sunny will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines - Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But there’s nothing sweet about them as Mac, Charlie Kelly , Dennis Reynolds, Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023.

This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads. While the show has played around with different storytelling techniques over the years, it is refreshing to continuously see its attempts of staying up to date with what's currently relevant, allowing it to run for so long.

RELATED: 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Gang Creates Custom Whiskey

The Legacy of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

When the fifteenth season of the show was released last year, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia officially surpassed The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet to become the longest-running, live-action comedy in American television history, consolidating its place into the public's heart. The major advantage of releasing episodes for so long is seeing culture changing in real time throughout the series, allowing the characters to feel more realistic as they evolve with the times. The sixteenth season will add more charm to that legacy when it arrives to television screens this summer.

While you wait for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to return on June 7, you can check out the official trailer for the previous season below: