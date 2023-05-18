The gang is coming back! It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia returns for a historic Season 16 next month. To celebrate, a brand-new teaser has been released that perfectly describes the main characters and shows off some of the season’s guest stars.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is the hilariously chaotic series about five narcissistic bar owners who have a real knack for ruining the lives of everyone around them. Despite being ignored by critics and award shows, a fact the show itself has mocked, the series is a huge hit with audiences and has become the longest-running sitcom and is already renewed through Season 18. The series stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. McElhenney also created the series and serves as an executive producer and writer alongside Howerton and Day.

The teaser begins with Howerton’s Glenn asking “What is the first word that comes to mind when you try to describe us?” The trailer then cuts to various clips to give us words like “idiotic,” “nasty,” “insane,” and more. All words that fans know describe the characters perfectly. In this montage of adjectives, we also see some exciting guest stars. The first is Jimmi Simpson, who is returning to the series for the first time since Season 9, and another is Rhea Perlman, the real-life ex-wife of DeVito making her first appearance on the show.

What Else Can Fans Expect From The New Season?

The official synopsis for Season 16 teases exactly what fans love and expect, social commentary and the crazy recurring characters. It reads as follows:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for a record-extending Sweet 16 Season. The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines as they yearn for the past and attempt to survive the year, navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage and a few figures from their past rearing their heads.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia will premiere new episodes on FXX in the U.S. and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Episodes will go straight to Disney+ in the UK and Star Plus in Latin America.

Season 16 premieres on June 7. Check out the teaser trailer below: