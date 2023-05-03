Ahead of the return of one of television's longest-running sitcoms, the trailer for the sixteenth season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been released. Continuing from 2021's fifteenth season after taking a year out, the FX show is set to return on June 7 with a two episode premiere.

The sixteenth season of the Emmy-nominated show will see the return of Mac (Rob McElhenney) Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito). However, the new trailer shows not only the return of The Gang, but also reveals a cameo from Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, following a tweet made by star, producer and creator of the show McElhenney in which he teased an appearance from the pair. Season 16 will also see the return of some of the show's signature side characters, who fans were disappointed to see either take a backseat (the Waitress, for example) or be absent altogether in the show's previous season (such as the McPoyle family, Rickety Cricket and Bill Ponderosa.) McElhenny posted in a recent tweet showing Dee in a bowling team alongside fan-favorite side characters the Waitress, Artemis, and Gail the Snail, suggesting the upcoming season will work to rectify this complaint from fans.

The upcoming season will follow The Gang they face the most timely of challenges, with an official synopsis for the season reading:

"The Gang™ is ripping straight from the headlines - Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads."

With the season finding inspiration in the most specifically 2023-esque of places, the show continues to adapt with the times - with this no doubt serving as a large factor of its continued longevity following the shows first season all the way back in 2005, as the show stands currently as the US's longest-running scripted comedy show.

Where to Watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

In the US, the season will first air on FXX before reaching Hulu the following day, where all previous seasons are currently available to stream. However, outside the US the show will find its home on other services; in the UK the show will be going straight to streaming on Disney+ as part of its Star content, while reaching Latin America on Star Plus.

You can check out the trailer for the upcoming season below: