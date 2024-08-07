The Big Picture Season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is in the works with writers heading into the writer's room next week.

Fans are optimistic about the new season after Charlie Day's Instagram update, despite uncertainty over the release date.

Season 18 has already been confirmed, providing hope for more chaotic and dark comedy adventures from the gang.

Paddy’s Pub will be back open very soon, but it may be another long wait. It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia released their 16th season last year, and viewers have been wondering about when their favourite dark comedy will return. Charlie Day, who plays Charlie Kelly, the co-owner and janitor of Paddy’s Pub, has provided a promising update for viewers on his Instagram. The writers will be heading into the writer’s room next week, so Season 17 will definitely be coming soon.

On his Instagram, Day posted a picture of co-stars and writers Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton. Celebrating the 19th anniversary of Always Sunny, Day said, “19 years ago today these three jokers got their show on air. Despite low ratings and plenty of terrible reviews John Landgraf and our partners @fxnetworks stuck with us. Thanks to them and to the fans. Looking forward to getting in the writers' room next week for Season 17!”

Always Sunny follows a group of toxic and selfish friends who run an Irish pub. Despite being portrayed as the villains of the series, viewers enjoy watching the friends because of their dark comedy. Day is also a writer and executive producer of the series, alongside McElhenney and Howerton.

When Will Season 17 of ‘Always Sunny’ Be Released?

Despite Day’s encouraging update, viewers are still unsure of when the show will return, as there have been no reports or confirmation on when the show will return. Danny DeVito, who plays the twins’ adoptive father Frank Reynolds, also stated that filming starts in September. Day’s update on Instagram is the last known update on Season 17 of the show.

The show is now on Disney+, so fans are worried that the show will be less tame and controversial. Although now is a time when people are more aware and educated on controversial themes, the show has not shied away from being dark. Season 16 was chaotic, and the gang was still terrible yet lovable people. However, some episodes have been removed from streaming due to racism.

Season 16 aired last year. Before that, the show entered a hiatus after Season 14 was broadcast. Kaitlin Olson, who plays Debbie Reynolds, stated that it was due to the cast’s busy schedules. Although season 17 will not likely air until at least next year, fans are now optimistic about the season since Day and DeVito’s updates. Fans are also delighted to know that Season 18 is a go, as the show has been renewed for four seasons in December 2020.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s writers are also busy with a new project. Collider has exclusively revealed new pictures of the new Netflix movie that writing duo Dave Chernin and John Chernin have writing credits on. Incoming is about high school boys who attend senior parties. Olson is a part of the stellar cast, alongside rising star Mason Thames. TikTok influencer and pop singer Loren Gray is also in the cast lineup.

Day has recently celebrated the 19th anniversary of Always Sunny. As filming begins in September and writing begins next week, some viewers may be wondering if they could get a 20th anniversary special next year. However, nothing has been confirmed.

While you wait, you can stream It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Hulu in the U.S.

