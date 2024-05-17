The Big Picture It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 will begin filming in September.

The series has already been renewed for Season 18.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the longest running US comedy, after being on the air since 2005.

Paddy’s Pub will be open again soon! It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia's star Danny Devito has a filming update for The Gang’s beloved fans. The sitcom, which became the longest-running American live-action sitcom with Season 15, will begin filming soon. Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet at a recent event, Devito shared an update for the fans:

“We’re going again in September. Now that we’re in Disney, we can…we’ve been very tame over the years. So now we can really put out all the stops, you know, make some noise…ruffle a few feathers. Rattle some cages….shoot some fireworks.”

The sitcom takes place in Paddy’s Pub, an Irish dive bar that a group of narcissistic and sociopathic friends run in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenny, Kaitlin Olson and Devito. McElhenny created the series and executive produces with Howerton and Day. Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, John Fortenberry, Scott Marder, Rob Rosell, David Hornsby, Dan Attias, Matt Shakman, Megan Ganz, Dannah Phirman, Danielle Schneider, Tom Lofaro and Victor Hsu are all executive producers. Fred Savage, Matt Shakman, Randall Einhorn, Dave Chernin, John Chernin, Hunter Covingston, Todd Biermann, Conor Galvin and Scott Draper are also producers.

The Sitcom Has Already Been Renewed for Season 18

Close

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was renewed for four seasons in December 2020, which brought it to 18 seasons. The 16th season premiered on June 7, 2023, and the gang were still pretty terrible, in a good way. Season 16 saw the chaos that the show is known and loved for, with exciting guest stars such as Rhea Perlman. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been consistently praised and respected by fans for its dark humor and comedy surrounding real-life events. The sitcom subverts societal norms and has never been afraid to rattle cages. Some episodes are not even available to stream due to controversy.

The show is also loved because of its terrible characters. Most people love heroes, but Always Sunny gets a pass for being evil. The Gang are narcissistic sociopaths who always ruin lives and never learn their lesson. Devito’s Frank Reynolds, who abandoned his stepchildren the Reynold twins (Olson and Howerton) often stole the show. Frank Reynolds, a character based on the “real life Homer Simpson,” is most loved for his comedy and alter-egos, like “Ongo Gablogian."

Devito stated that the cast will start filming again, but there are currently no sources to suggest when Season 17 will air. The premiere dates of Always Sunny have become irregular due to hiatuses. However, with production due to start in September, fans are expecting to enter Paddy’s Pub very soon. While you wait, you can stream It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Hulu in the U.S.

Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia Five friends with big egos and small brains are the proprietors of an Irish pub in Philadelphia. Release Date August 4, 2005 Cast Rob McElhenney , Kaitlin Olson Charlie Day , Kera O'Brien , Glenn Howerton Main Genre Comedy Seasons 16 Studio FX

WATCH ON HULU