It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the longest-running sitcom on any network, and it's surprising how creative its creators get with each season and each episode. The creators are also the three main cast members: Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton. With the later addition of Danny DeVito, this is a chaotic, hilarious ensemble. However, their chaos and appeal wouldn't be the same without the cast's only female member, Kaitlin Olson.

Olson portrays Sweet Dee Reynolds, the twin sister of Dennis (Howerton), legal daughter of Frank (DeVito), and friend to Charlie (Day) and Mac (McElhenney). As an underrated comedian, Olson often commands the screen and many of the show's episodes, bringing a style of comedy that can only be described as chaotic. Whether she's writhing on the floor as an extra in a new blockbuster, asking Charlie and Mac to kidnap a baby for her, or falling for a pyramid scheme, Dee is as unruly and chaotic as the rest of her gang. The best episodes with Dee are also some of the most ridiculous, funniest episodes of any sitcom.

10 "Sweet Dee Gets Audited"

Season 7, Episode 4

Image via FX

In one of the show's funniest seasons, The Gang goes through numerous plights, including Sweet Dee getting audited by the IRS. In the season six finale, Dee gave birth as a surrogate mother to a local couple from Mac's gym, and in season 7, she accepted $30,000 for the surrogacy. However, in order to justify the money to the IRS, she tried to claim the baby as her dependent.

After an IRS inspector comes to her home, Dee asks Charlie and Mac to find her a baby on the street for a day; they come up short, so she fakes the baby's death and holds a mock funeral at Paddy's Pub. Dee's urge to become more independent of the rest of the gang also ironically makes her need them more. The mock funeral was held with the gang's help, culminating in Dee's "touching" sobfest of a speech, accompanied by Dennis's idea to blow chili powder into her eyes to make her cry. "Sweet Dee Gets Audited" is a wild episode—one of the show's wildest, in fact.

9 "Sweet Dee Has a Heart Attack"

Season 4, Episode 10

Image via FX

In "Sweet Dee Has a Heart Attack," the cold open shows Dee gripping her chest in pain and The Gang dismissing her for being dramatic. After collapsing and ending up in the hospital, The Gang discusses how they can improve their health so they don't end up like Dee. Frank goes through a One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest storyline. Charlie delivers his compelling "Pepe Silvia" conspiracy speech. Dee and Dennis try out the most extreme ways of self-improvement.

Dee gets various ludicrous ideas, from going to an intense spin class right after suffering a heart attack to injecting Botox at home to look younger. She accidentally injects collagen into Dennis' eye and decides they should leave the gym and just take supplements. Season 4 sees the gang as incredibly chaotic, but it follows Dee into a spiral of becoming a worse person because of The Gang's indifference towards her.

8 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops"

Season 5, Episode 7