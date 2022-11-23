It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has a habit of putting its chaotic and morally skewered characters in the middle of mundane situations. In Season 8, Episode 9, "The Gang Dines Out," each member of the gang shows up at the same restaurant. Then it’s just a matter of watching their personalities turn the situation into a hellscape. However, despite the chaos that ensues during the episode, this story perfectly captures and parodies every fear we have of dining out. From wobbly chairs, dining alone, and making eye contact, this episode is a comedic reflection of us if we were less self-conscious and found ourselves in these situations.

Public awkwardness is something most people try to avoid. What’s worse than having complete strangers judge you over a single incident? The characters of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia don’t have that same sense of shame. This results in the characters taking actions no one would ever do in public to achieve their goals. So instead of feeling awkward, they blanket the people around them in awkwardness.

RELATED: The Best Episode From Each Season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Explores the Shame of Dining Alone

Image via FOX

Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson) doesn’t want to be seen as pathetic for dining alone at a high-class establishment full of other patrons dining in groups. The setup is awkward enough. The food is expensive as you sit there quietly and eat it. When the meal is done, you not only pay for the food, but you must add a tip as well. In fact, insecurities might start to pop up. Thoughts like...what if onlookers think you've been stood up? What if they feel sorry for you, or you become their mealtime topic of conversation? At this point, it might just be a better idea to order takeout from somewhere and catch up on the latest episode of House of the Dragon. For Dee, anything's better than being the only one sitting alone in the corner of a crowded restaurant. However, Dee has one of the most relatable motivations for sticking to her guns. Today is the last day her coupon is valid.

Dee will do anything to avoid the embarrassment of being seen sitting all by herself. Like the rest of the gang, she avoids the simplest solution to a problem and makes things more complicated than they need to be. She desperately tries to force others into sitting with her, even going as far as to insert herself onto another table of people - Dee's desperate.

Meanwhile, Dennis Goes on an Ego Trip

Across the room, another familiar situation is going down – the table all customers try to avoid at all costs. It’s the table next to the kitchen or the bathroom with people coming in and out throughout the night. Now, give that table an uneven chair, and it truly becomes the worst seat in the house. Nobody wants to be in that situation and in most cases the simplest solution is to move to a different table. If none are available, then you can always eat somewhere else. Not for Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton). Dennis has always seen himself as the highest and mightiest of the group. He doesn’t show up to the restaurant just for a friendly meal with Mac (Rob McElhenney). For him, it’s a power trip just being able to afford this meal out on the town. This drives him towards making vocal complaints about the chair, the door, and the number of people in the restaurant despite the fact that nothing can be done about most of it. It's the perfect example of taking the worst person out to dinner and possibly getting judged by the staff who have to stay cordial but are sick of you. However, Mac is too focused on receiving praise from Dennis to let the awkwardness of the situation hit him.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Puts a Funny Spin on the Worst Case Scenario

Image via FOX

Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito), on the other hand, assumes that being the oldest means getting the most respect. This fuels the tension of the episode as both sides – Dennis and Mac on one side, Frank and Charlie on the other – feud over who should come over to say hello to whom. In real life, who hasn’t shown up to a restaurant and spotted someone they know? Do you go up and say hello or do you leave whomever you've spotted to dine in peace? In this scenario, oftentimes someone who expects to be said hello doesn't necessarily always feel the urge to get up to say hello themselves. This is why the episode works so well. It puts a comical spin on the worst-case scenario – both sides take offense at the lack of tribute.

The situation only intensifies when Mac and Charlie (Charlie Day) do the one thing most of us try and avoid. They make eye contact. If you’ve ever made eye contact with someone you know then it can often feel like saying hello's become an obligation. Otherwise, the other person might think you’re rude, or worse. That person may think you’re ignoring them and take it personally. This awkward and comedic moment is only amplified by McElhenney and Day’s acting. They crane their necks and stare intently at each other. In most realistic cases, this would result in an immediate end to the awkwardness. There would be an acknowledgment from both parties and respective dinners would resume as usual. Instead, this moment becomes a competition as both sides take offense that neither has stepped up to acknowledge the other first.

"The Gang Dines Out" Barrels on Towards Trainwreck

"The Gang Dines Out" shines by showing how the gang's drama sucks in innocent bystanders. The gang hijacks a marine's homecoming dinner by giving larger-than-life speeches to build themselves up or throw shade at each other. What should be a joyous occasion quickly becomes an awkward spectacle. A more specific example of this is the unfortunate waiter who is forced to keep coming back to Dee’s table in the hopes of getting her order. Meanwhile, he also plays the messenger between Dennis’ table and Frank’s table. Ultimately his character is used to show the audience the true solution to any awkward situation when he hilariously collides with a plate of spaghetti. What's the solution? Divert all the attention to someone else. This is what makes the gang so relatable regardless of their antics. Only once this happens can the gang feel at ease addressing each other. It’s a double standard many of the characters share. They find themselves in awkward but manageable situations. However, their need to save face, specifically towards each other is what drives them to be less self-conscious about their actions. It’s the ultimate paradox that can only make sense to them.

"The Gang Dines Out" perfectly encapsulates everything that can go wrong with public dining. It puts its characters in relatable situations, then shows you the worst-case scenarios that arise as the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang make the worst possible choices. Sometimes dining out can be a blast. Other times, you might end up eating alone next to the kitchen on a chair that wobbles too much. When that happens it might feel awkward when someone you know sees you but if the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crew has taught us anything it's that the situation could always be much, much worse.