Numerous hilarious parodies of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining exist in pop culture.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia parodies and pays homage to The Shining in the Season 11 episode "Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs."

The episode showcases the gang moving to the suburbs, mirroring themes from The Shining.

Stephen King may not have been a fan of the adaptation to one of his best novels, but Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is considered by many to be a masterpiece and one of the best horror films ever made. The story, the setting, the crazed performance of Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, the tortured innocence of his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), and the bravery in the face of terror of wife and mother, Wendy (the now, sadly, late Shelley Duvall), all came together to make a near perfect movie. It is one so popular that it is part of pop culture and has so often over the decades either been copied or lovingly parodied. The best parody comes from characters even more crazy than Jack Torrance. In the Season 11 episode, "Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs", It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia takes their respect for King's and Kubrick's work to new highs, or lows, depending on how you look at it.

There Have Been Many Hilarious Parodies of 'The Shining'

The best way to show tribute to a great piece of work in comedy is to parody it in a way that doesn't make fun. The Shining has inspired countless parodies. How many times have you seen a show or movie where a character sticks their head through a doorway and says, "Heerree's Johnny"?

The Simpsons does a great version of The Shining in their Season 6 Halloween special "Treehouse of Horror V" with Homer going mad. In the Family Guy episode "PTV" Stewie sees two twin girls inspired by the sisters seen in the hallway of the movie. The Angry Birds movie recreates that scene as well. South Park's "A Nightmare on Facetime" has Randy Marsh doing his best Jack Torrance, including freezing out in the cold. Bob's Burgers also parodied The Shining with many references in their first season episode "The Crawl Space." There have been more simple moments, too, from Dwight in The Office saying, "All work and no play makes Michael a dull boy," to Community recreating The Shining's black-and-white group photo final image. No one, though, has done a better parody of The Shining than It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. If there's anyone who understands madness, it's that gang.

Dennis and Mac Are Forced To Find a New Place To Live in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

In the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode "Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs", the friends do just that. The episode begins with them in their wardrobes hanging out on Dee's (Katilin Olson) couch. They're living with her but have made the place a mess, and she's not happy about it. Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) are having a tough time finding a new home since they burned down their last one. This is because they can't just settle for any ol' place. They need not only two bedrooms but a minimum of two bathrooms, all for under $1,500 a month. That gives them an idea.

Dennis and Mac decide to move to a house in the suburbs, but Frank (Danny DeVito) says they're "city scum" who won't be able to make it in this unfamiliar era. That results in a bet. If Mac and Dennis can withstand suburbia for a month, then Frank has to pay their rent for a year. Frank's genius comeback is that if they can't hack it, then they have to sleep in bed with an old man for a year, which is something that Charlie (Charlie Day) unfortunately already does. Although Mac and Dennis are initially excited about how spacious, quiet, and calm their new environment is, they quickly realize that there is absolutely nothing to do. On top of that, the sounds of their home, including the sound of the pool filter and the chirp of the smoke detector, is so much worse than the noise of the city. And then there's the long commute to work, and the boring neighbor is a suit who wants to talk about the weather.

"Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs" Shares Many Similarities to 'The Shining'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dennis quickly starts to break in the congested drive to work, screaming at everyone around him. The beginnings of The Shining parody start with Mac not working but staying home with little to do, like Wendy Torrance. He tries to fix up the living room but only manages to put holes in the wall, which isn't great for Dennis' mental health. The camera twists on images of the pool filter at night, along with Dennis and Mac unable to sleep, just like some of Kubrick's shots. When they cut to a card with the time, the musical cue is reminiscent to how The Shining displays what day it is. Dennis gets more and more angry at everything and everyone around him. Just like how Jack Torrance belittles Wendy at the table, so does Dennis with Mac, as the two bicker like a married couple. The isolation of suburbia is as bad as the snowed-in Overlook Hotel.

When the rest of the gang comes over for dinner, Frank brings a random older Black man with them, a nod to The Shining's Dick Hallorann (Scatman Crothers), as the old man they're going to have to share a bed with when they lose the bet. Day by day, Dennis and Mac go more insane to the tune of Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy" (we won't even talk about what happens to the dog they get), with Dennis snapping to the point that he screams at the neighbor, who's not even there, like Jack Torrance with the Overlook bartender. At dinner, Dennis gives Mac a maniacal stare that would make Jack Nicholson proud. But rather than grabbing a baseball bat like Jack when he suffers a complete break, Dennis picks up a fire poker, ready to kill whoever is knocking at the door, but it's Frank and company outside. Dennis and Mac have won the bet and now have a year's rent... to stay at the house. That ain't happening. The episode ends with Dennis, Mac, and the old Black man in Dee's bed, much to her disappointment. The look on her face says she'd rather face hotel ghosts than deal with this.

