The Gang Will Deal With Coronavirus in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 15

FX series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is going to get a very timely plot line worked in after series co-creator and co-lead Rob McElhenney revealed the show will deal with the global coronavirus pandemic. The long-running comedy is heading into its monumental 15th season after getting renewed earlier in the year which means fans will be treated to even more shenanigans from the show’s central gang, played by McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito.

McElhenney recently teased plans to work coronavirus into the new It’s Always Sunny season while speaking with NME. The topic came up when McElhenney reminded the outlet there was actually a quarantine episode all the way back in Season 7, but the current circumstances clearly warrant a new kind of quarantine storyline.

“Well, we actually do have an episode called ‘The Gang Gets Quarantined’ where we quarantine ourselves in the bar,” the actor shared, continuing, “I think there’s a big flu going around Philadelphia or something like that. When we come back, don’t worry, we will address all this in the way only Sunny can!”

McElhenney didn’t reveal any specifics about plans for working the coronavirus into Season 15 but did touch on the milestone season, confirming he’s married to this show for life: “How many years do I have on this planet? I’ll do it forever. I never understand why people leave shows. I don’t. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don’t take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?”

McElhenney will no doubt be primed to tackle translating the quarantine experience to TV following the successful reception of the recent special episode of his Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest. In the May 22 episode, titled “Quarantine” and co-written by McElhenney, viewers follow the Mythic Quest team over a series of video calls as they try to keep their heads above water and stay focused on work while sheltering at home.