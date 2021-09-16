While fans have clamored for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to address the quarantine life, Rob McElhenney and company have made it clear that the series already did so in Season 9 with "The Gang Gets Quarantined." Thus, FX has provided us with a nice clip show that gives instructions from the gang on how to adapt to a post-pandemic life, such as getting in shape, conversing with coworkers, and adapting back to the office commute.

Through various clips throughout the series' impressive 14 season run (with four more seasons on the way), the gang gets its viewers ready to begin to feel comfortable out in public again. In perfect Always Sunny fashion, the five-minute video shows how to emerge from lockdown and acclimate to the following:

- How to commute to work - How to have small talk with coworkers - How to remember coworkers' names - How to host guests - How to interact with servers - How to get back in shape - How to party it up in the club - How to get back into the dating scene

The irony that abounds the clip is extremely prevalent, and perfectly in line with the tone McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito created back in 2005. As mask mandates and social distancing have remained in effect, it's extremely comedic and a nice breath of fresh air to watch Dee struggle with wearing a mask and Mac bust out some moves on a crowded dance floor. The clips are primarily focused on the series' latter seasons, though every episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia can be streamed now on FX on Hulu.

In December 2020, the series was renewed for four additional seasons, bringing its grand total to 18 seasons. It's Always Sunny surpassed The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet for longest-running live-action comedy series once a 15th season was greenlit. That season is currently filming, as revealed through various social media posts by the cast. While it has no current release date, audiences should be expecting the crazy antics of the gang to be hitting their television screens once again soon.

