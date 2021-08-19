It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back in action, and to mark the beginning of production on the first episode of Season Fifteen, star Rob McElhenney took to TikTok to reveal the season’s first episode title to his 700,000 followers. Having only just joined the platform in June, it seemed as good a place as any for the star to reveal what direction the show is set to go...while dressed for combat?

The video, which garnered over half a million views in just under three hours, shows McElhenney holding the first script for Season Fifteen, titled “2020: A Year in Review." Slowly, the camera pulls out from the script to reveal McElhenney standing on the set of Paddy’s Pub, dressed in riot gear, including a tactical vest and helmet. All set to a cover of the Sesame Street theme song, McElhenney nods, captioning the video, “Day 1. Episode 1. Season 15.”

McElhenney’s video leaves its audience asking a number of questions: why is Mac wearing riot gear? What’s going to happen to Paddy’s? What exactly happened to the gang in 2020? With the season having just started production, fans will just have to wait for its premiere to get any answers, even though an official premiere date for the season has yet to be announced.

It’s Always Sunny was renewed for a fifteenth season in May of 2020, officially making it the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history, replacing The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. The show was also renewed for an additional three seasons in December 2020, meaning that the hit show will run until at least season eighteen — and certainly, many longtime fans can only hope that it will continue on after that.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia also stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton — who serve as executive producers and writers alongside McElhenney — along with Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito. The first fourteen seasons of the hit show are available to stream on FX on Hulu now.

Check out McElhenney’s video below:

