FXX has released a new trailer for Season 15 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, giving us a look at the continued adventures of Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank, and Dee. Based on the teaser, this season will see The Gang heading to Ireland, which will include near-bog-drowning, castle feasts, and possibly murder.

The latest season promises even more absurd antics from The Gang, this time with an international twist as they navigate the culture shock of being in Ireland. The new "exotic" location will certainly prove to be refreshing for the Paddy's gang, with new food, new locales, and new places to humiliate and injure themselves.

Season 15 of the show was originally announced in 2020, making it the longest-running live-action comedy series in America. The series originally premiered in 2005 on FX, but has since moved to FXX where its four most recent seasons have aired. The show was created by series stars Rob McElhenney and developed by McElhenney and Glenn Howerton. Charlie Day, who plays Charlie, also receives writing credit on the series.

The series follows a group known as 'The Gang', which consists of siblings Dennis, played by Howerton, and Dee, played by Kaitlin Olsen; as well as the eccentric kitten mitten inventor Charlie, played by Day; Mac, who has recently come out, played by McElhenney; and shady businessman and egg fan Frank, played by Danny DeVito. During the course of the series, The Gang, who runs Paddy's Pub in Philadelphia, schemes for financial success, often to ridiculous ends.

Season 14 of the series completed airing in 2019. Production for Season 15 was met with several extensions and delays due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Season 15 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will begin airing on FXX on December 1, and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Check out the new trailer for Season 15 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia below.

