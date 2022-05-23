It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, in all its ludicrousness and absurdity, gives the audience what they want in an unconventional sitcom. Throughout the staggering 15 seasons and 162 episodes of the series, the cast has gathered a cult following due to its characters and dark humor. The series has broken the record for the longest-running live-action comedy series having beaten ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

RELATED: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Ranking The Members of “The Gang” from Least to Most Awful Person

Despite not ending it on the 15th season, in an interview, one of the main actors Charlie Day hinted that the 16th season may be the last of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia - but nothing is certain yet. With the series’ last episode airing in December 2021, here’s an update on what the cast has been up to.

Rob McElhenney - Ronald "Mac" McDonald

Rob McElhenney, the creator and co-developer of this beloved series, played the character of Ronald “Mac” McDonald, or simply known as Mac. He is the co-owner and bodyguard of the Irish bar, Paddy’s Pub. His character is deeply insecure, and he constantly seeks approval from those around him, especially from his imprisoned father (Gregory Scott Cummins) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton). Though it is insinuated that Mac is gay since the beginning of the series, he doesn’t come out to The Gang until season 12 of the series.

McElhenney has spent most of his career on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia - as the creator, co-developer, executive producer, actor, and occasional director. He has spent nearly 20 years of his life on the series, but in 2020 co-created and stars in the series called Mythic Quest alongside his co-star Charlie Day. It is currently in its second season and is running on Apple TV+. Bonus fact: did you know that Rob McElhenney bought a Welsh football club called Wrexham A.F.C. along with Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds? There will even be a docuseries about it!

Charlie Day - Charlie Kelly

Charlie Day, playing the character of the same first name, Charlie Kelly, is the co-owner of Paddy’s pub and is considered the “wild card” of the gang. Besides his unpredictable nature, he is also known for not taking care of his hygiene; occasionally takes baths in the sink, has a foul body odor, and sweats more than the average person.

RELATED: 10 Times "It's Always Sunny" Changed Up It's Visual Style

Day has an extensive filmography list in both film and television. Some of his notable works include Horrible Bosses, Pacific Rim, and Going the Distance. His current untitled comedy film where he plays the main role of a silent character is in its post-production phase. He has had to postpone the production of the film due to adding an extra 27 pages to the script after being advised by renowned director Guillermo Del Toro. Besides the film, he is the co-creator and executive producer of Mythic Quest along with Rob McElhenney.

Kaitlin Olson - Deandra Reynolds

Deandra “Sweet Dee” Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), who the Gang mostly refers to as “Dee”, is the only female character out of the Gang. She is Dennis’ non-identical twin sister and the waitress of Paddy’s Pub. Dee is the most reasonable one of the group but gradually loses her sense of morality throughout the following seasons. No one blames Dee for turning out that way because the rest of the Gang is far from being morally acceptable.

In 2020, Olson starred in Quibi’s comedy series Flipped, as one of the main characters alongside Will Forte, Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, and a few others. The role she played, Cricket Melfi, earned her an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category. She is currently starring in a recurring role in HBO Max’s comedy-drama Hacks, which received critical acclaim and was nominated for many awards including Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, just to name a few. And for those who don't know, she has been married to her, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Rob McElhenney since 2008.

Glenn Howerton - Dennis Reynolds

Deemed as the most “psychopathic” among the group, Dennis (Glenn Howerton) is narcissistic, selfish, and overly sexual towards women who find him attractive (or vice versa). He is perhaps the most controversial character, due to his controlling and abusive nature towards others, especially women. It is even hinted that Dennis may be a serial killer, but this remains a mystery. He also calls himself a “golden god” due to his self-belief that he is in control of everything that happens.

RELATED: 7 Times 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Got Emotional

Howerton’s latest main role in television is in an action-thriller on Quibi’s The Fugitive, where he played the character of Jerry Conwell. His latest film, comedy-drama How It Ends, was released in July 2021, and also co-stars Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis. He also has a film credit for Charlie Day’s upcoming untitled film which is in post-production.

Danny DeVito - Frank Reynolds

No one could forget Danny DeVito’s portrayal of Frank Reynolds, the father of Dennis and Dee in the series. Seeing how Dennis and Dee have turned out makes us question his role as a parent. He snorts cocaine as part of his daily routine, chooses to share a small studio with Charlie, and sleeps next to him on a small pull-out couch despite being more than financially capable of getting his own place.

Despite being the only one of different age (and height) to the rest of the cast, his performance in the series shows how much of an established actor he is. With many years of experience and an extensive list of filmography, besides It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, he is also known for his roles in One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Taxi, and Terms of Endearment. He won many awards for the many roles he has done and was even nominated for a cameo role in an episode of Friends, where he played a male stripper. His latest work in film is as Charlie Goldman in HBO’s biographical drama film The Survivor. His upcoming movie, a supernatural horror comedy called Haunted Mansion, is due to be released in March 2023. He will star alongside Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and a few others.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis - The Waitress

Known as simply The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), Ellis plays this recurring character in the series as the waitress who works in the coffee shop near Paddy’s Pub. She develops a serious crush on Dennis after sleeping with him on one occasion. She has also slept with Charlie and Frank. Her real name remains unknown and very few clues are given out on her actual name.

RELATED: 10 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Moments That Should Have Landed The Gang In Jail

Many might know or might not know this, but Ellis has been married to Charlie Day since 2006, just a year after the series aired. Her latest film role is in How It Ends with her husband and co-star Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton. She also starred in Licorice Pizza, starring Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie, which received three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards. She will also have a role in Charlie Day’s upcoming untitled film.

David Hornsby - Priest Matthew “Rickety Cricket” Mara

Matthew Mara, or known as “Rickety Cricket”, is played by actor David Hornsby. He is defrocked priest and a former high school friend of The Gang. Since reuniting with The Gang, his life has been on a downward spiral. He became homeless, addicted to several drugs (cocaine, crack, and PCP), had broken legs, had his throat slashed, blinded in one eye, and had burns on the left side of his eye. All of these are directly and indirectly caused or influenced by The Gang - enough is enough!

Hornsby was the voice of Theodore Roosevelt in the next Night at the Museum franchise film, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, replacing the late Robin Williams. He also plays one of the main characters, David Brittlesbee in the series Mythic Quest and is one of the writers and executive producers along with Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day. He also writes for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

KEEP READING:Every Recurring Character in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ Ranked by Unhinged-ness

'Top Gun: Maverick' is Set to Soar Onto 755 IMAX Screens Around the World

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Yenyiyani Siegfried (12 Articles Published) More From Yenyiyani Siegfried

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe