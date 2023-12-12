The Big Picture Brittish Williams was sentenced to 4 years in prison for multiple financial crimes.

She claims she didn't realize the extent of her actions and believes her punishment is too harsh.

Brittish wants to pay it forward and study law to address injustices in the criminal justice system.

Basketball WIves star Brittish Williams is the latest star to get caught in a web of fraudulent financial crimes, proving all that glitters on reality television is not always gold. Brittish was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to twenty-five felonies, five counts of misuse of a social security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud. As a former cast member on the VH1 series, Brittish has a daughter with her ex-fiance and former international player, Lorenzo Gordon. After enduring a challenging upbringing, dating Lorenzo was her key to the yellow brick road out of the mean streets of St. Louis. She alleges her mother didn't raise her and was a constant source of rejection and pain. She sat down with the Reality TV whisperer Carlos King to share her story before reporting to prison for her four-year sentence.

Brittish acknowledges her crimes, insisting she had no idea the bulk of what she was doing was illegal. She says some of the crimes she admitted, she knew were wrong, but never thought jail time would be the punishment. Whether she possesses a moral compass is not the issue. Instead, it's difficult to feel bad for Brittish when her accountability level is low, and she deems her sentence as harsh compared to others.

Brittish Williams Says a Gambling Addiction Caused Her to Spiral

After her mother thwarted her attempts to get a loan to attend college, Brittish met the handsome proverbial prince charming in Lorenzo, who promised her he would pay for her to go to school if she went overseas with him while he played basketball. She saw an opportunity for a new life and headed to Russia with her new boyfriend. Like most young relationships, their courtship was turbulent and Brittish admitted there was cheating on both sides. He started it, and she decided to "get her lick back" and finished it. Still, the relationship eventually produced the love of her life, her daughter Dash, and early on offered her a chance for a new career on reality television.

Carlos asked if Lorenzo knew of Brittish's crimes, and she immediately answered yes. Although she claims the two are best friends now and co-parent well together, she claims much of what she did was to support him because after retiring he suffered from depression and wasn't making money at the time.

Her guilty plea sent a message of contrition, but during her hour-and-a-half conversation with Carlos on his YouTube channel, she showed very little remorse or accountability. When Carlos asked the question, viewers were tuning in to hear her address, "What happened?" Brittish started by revealing her father’s idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis cancer diagnosis and also shared that at the time she had a severe gambling addiction. Her father passed away in 2017, right around the time her creative financing began. She also took a moment to educate Carlos' audience, suggesting gambling addictions should be regarded just as dangerous as other addictions such as alcohol and drugs. “I remember one time losing $50,000 in two days right before Christmas.” When Carlos questioned if it was because of her gambling, she deflected again. “It was because of gambling,” she responded removing herself from the answer.

The Reality Star Doesn't Grasp the Severity of Her Financial Crimes

Brittish went on to paint a picture of her blindly committing offenses that she didn’t realize were criminal. Claiming her cousins on her taxes, getting CPN numbers, and even filling out PPP loan applications fraudulently weren’t red flags for her.

"I have watched so many people my whole life do these things. But I knew something was different for me when the indictment came down, and they blatantly told me they were doing this to me because of who I am. There was a lady that stole 4.8 million and only got 4 years," she said. To further support claims that she was being made an example of, she referenced RHONJ housewife, Teresa Giudice, and her husband's case. "Teresa and her husband stole millions of dollars, and she only got fifteen months in jail," she said. "Todd Chrisley and his wife stole millions but still only got six years, and they affected a lot of people".

Because there were no victims in her case, Brittish believes the feds were committed to making an example out of her because of her celebrity status. “The prosecutor had a vendetta against me. Not just because I am a celebrity, but because of all the media and hype around the case. It was clickbait and publicity for them,” she said.

Through It All, Brittish Wants to Pay It Forward Like Kim Kardashian

Brittish said she has begun studying law and is appalled at all the injustices that have been happening for years. She even brought up Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X's murders before applauding Kim Kardashian's decision to become an advocate for the criminal justice system. Throughout the interview, Brittish suggested her sentence was unfair because her intent wasn't to hurt anyone. Later she pointed out that people with non-celebrity status don't get such harsh sentences, but then doubled back to point out that celebrities that aren't Black don't get harsh sentences either. Once you boil the conversation down, one thing is clear and that is: accountability is still not a part of Brittish's mindset.

She is convinced that because she has changed her ways in the three years since she committed the crimes, the judge should've considered that. Also, she insists her intent wasn't to continue living the flashy lifestyle portrayed on Basketball Wives. "I've heard people say I was trying to keep up with the bags and designer clothes, etc, but that's not true. This was me trying to make sure my sister could finish her master’s degree at Northwestern and trying to save our house, which was in foreclosure at the time. This was me trying to survive," she said.

Brittish's strongest plea was that the court should've shown her mercy because of her five-year-old daughter, Dash. "Our justice system doesn’t care about breaking up homes or tearing families apart. They don’t care", Brittish said tearfully. For Brittish, the four years she was handed down are proof that the justice system isn't fair and chooses to punish Black women on reality television more than other defendants. "If I had to give what I would think is a fair sentence it would've been maybe a year and a day. I saw someone else that did something similar got that sentence," she explained. Unfortunately, the feds disagree with Brittish and have responded to her media blitz surrounding the case. "British Williams was getting paid to portray her celebrity lifestyle on the show when in fact she was a typical fraudster. After her sentencing, her reality "is now the life of a felon," said Jay Greenberg, FBI St Louis Division.

Audiences will never know the true motivation behind Brittish's fraudulent behavior. Whether it was to help her ailing father, to put her sister through school, to help her boyfriend who was no longer earning a professional athlete's check, or if it really was an attempt to prolong the lavish lifestyle she became accustomed to on reality television no longer matters. Hopefully, her daughter will be able to maintain a healthy relationship with her mother and she will use the time away to heal, mature, and take accountability to become a better woman.

Basketball Wives airs every Monday on VH1 at 9 PM EST. Past seasons can be streamed on Paramount+.

