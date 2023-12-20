The Big Picture Marvel introduces an animated YouTube series featuring Jeff the Land Shark and The Avengers for the first time.

Jeff the Land Shark joins The Avengers in a holiday-themed episode titled "It’s Jeff & The Avengers: Merry Shark-Mas."

The series is part of The Avengers' 60th Anniversary celebration and will have nine episodes in total.

Jeff the Land Shark is jumping for joy during a holiday get-together with The Avengers in the upcoming animated series, It’s Jeff & The Avengers. While we’ve seen him before on the pages of his own comics, the animated series marks the first time Jeff will make his way onto screens around the world. Courtesy of Marvel HQ, the home of other kid-centric content including Meet the Eternals and Spidey and His Amazing Friends, the lovable land shark is swimming off the pages and into motion comic form.

High up in Avengers Tower, Earth’s mightiest heroes are getting together for a bit of holiday cheer as Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America, and Hawkeye have gathered to exchange presents and sit around a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Iron Man gleefully chows down on a turkey leg while Thor sips beer from his stein, with presents being passed around to one and all. Delighted to join in on the merriment, Jeff the Land Shark has his own bounty of wrapped gifts to deliver to his friends. While there’s a bit of a learning curve between what humans and sharks want for Christmas, it all gets worked out in the end.

Jeff’s appearance in the holiday short is his big welcome to the Marvel HQ world as it previews what’s to come in the premiere episode titled, "It’s Jeff & The Avengers: Merry Shark-Mas" which arrives on screens today, December 20. Eight more episodes will follow into 2024, with the show being part of the 60th Anniversary celebration of The Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest, which kicked off at the beginning of 2023. Kelly Thompson, the scribe of the It’s Jeff Infinity Comic, serves the series as its writer with artwork by Dan Gordine and Ian Herring, the team behind the Marvel Fairy Tales Infinity Comic.

Celebrating 60 Years of The Avengers

In 1963, Marvel Comics released its answer to DC’s The Justice League of America with The Avengers #1, introducing readers to a heroic team made up of Iron Man, The Wasp, The Hulk, Thor, and Ant-Man. Since then, the characters have infiltrated pop culture in ways that Stan Lee and Jack Kirby never could have dreamed of. Along with new shorts and series like Marvel Stunt Squad and Marvel Mech Strike: Mechasaurs landing on its YouTube channel, the festivities have also included the release of clothing, collectibles, comics, and more. While 2023 may be swiftly coming to an end, the party will keep rolling into the new year thanks to Jeff the Land Shark and his superhero pals.

You can unwrap Jeff the Land Shark’s holiday short today on Marvel HQ.