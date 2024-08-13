The Big Picture Black Christmas fans rejoice! It's Me, Billy: Chapter 2 continues the chilling saga with familiar faces and dark mysteries.

The trailer hints at a gripping storyline full of suspense and an homage to the original frozen nightmare.

Mark your calendars for October 11, 2024, when the final installment will be released for free on YouTube.

When it comes to classic horror, Black Christmas has become a must-watch for genre fans every December. The Bob Clark-directed Canadian slasher is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and it's one of the rare films of its era never to get an official sequel. That's despite getting remade twice in the last 20 years. However, Black Christmas fans have no fear as writers, directors, and producers Dave McRae and Bruce Dale are back with their next film, It's Me, Billy: Chapter 2. With just two months till the sequel and final installment’s release, the trailer is here with a familiar face trying to hunt down the dreaded “Billy”.

The trailer picks up where Chapter 1 left off. Jess Bradford, the franchise’s iconic final girl, is alive. However, she's been captured, alongside her granddaughter Sam, by Agnes and Billy. The film’s official plot synopsis reads as follows:

“Hidden deep within the walls of Jess Bradford's mansion lies the evidence that will exonerate her former boyfriend Peter Smythe and expose the real 1974 Bedford killers. Picking up immediately where Chapter 1 ended, Sam and her grandmother, now trapped and alone, must fight back against the clutches of Christmas evil before they're swallowed by its darkness.”

The trailer is jammed back with a chilling atmosphere, clever references to the original frozen nightmare, and a ringtone that’ll instantly bring back repressed trauma for long-time fans.

Who stars in ‘It's Me Billy: Chapter 2’?

The returning cast members from Chapter 1 include Victoria Mero’s Sam, Caro Coltman’s Agnes, and Bryan Charles Peter’s Billy. Sam has become the franchise’s latest final girl, but that doesn't mean Chapter 2 has forgotten about its roots. Lynne Griffin will be making a Black Christmas comeback as Nancy. Griffin played Clare in the original 1974 film, who was Billy's infamous first on-screen victim on that ill-fated December night. The plastic bag kill remains one of horror’s most disturbing.

Nancy is Clare’s sister and a detective who's been trying to solve her cold case for decades. She's convinced Jess is alive when no one else does. Jess will also be featured in the action this time around, played this time by Lisa Kovack. Olivia Hussey was originally set to reprise her role as Jess, but she had to step down due to health reasons. The last key cast member is Glen Michael Grant as Detective Mike Hennie, who's been trying to convince Nancy to drop the case to no avail. When talking about their excitement about the upcoming release, the filmmakers stated:

"When we began this journey in 2019, our goal was to honor the original Black Christmas in the form of an unofficial fan sequel packaged in a professional product from top to bottom. But we knew we could only take the story so far, hence the cliffhanger ending of Chapter 1. We are so thankful that Black Christmas and horror fans from around the world stepped up and donated to our Indiegogo campaign so we could finish our story. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the original Black Christmas, and we are beyond thrilled to bring our two-part series and unofficial sequel to a close. We are truly honored to be a small part of an incredible legacy, and we thank horror and Black Christmas fans from around the world for their continued support."

When Does ‘It's Me, Billy: Chapter 2’ Release?

It's Me, Billy: Chapter 2 will be released for free on McRae’s YouTube channel on October 11, 2024. That's the exact 50th anniversary of Black Christmas' original Canadian debut. Until then, you can watch the full trailer above. In a time when other classics like Halloween and Texas Chain Saw Massacre had their major milestones celebrated, it's nice to see the horror community continue to honor the legendary power of Black Christmas.