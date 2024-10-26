In a year packed with excellent horror flicks including I Saw the TV Glow, Longlegs, and Late Night With the Devil, Netflix's new hit It's What's Inside has earned a spot among the best breakouts of 2024 with both critics and audiences. The sci-fi horror comedy is all about body swapping, bringing together a group of friends for a pre-wedding party during which their old college pal introduces them to a new out-of-body game. Part of what makes it special is the characterization of each attendee, who all have specific memories and resentments from their school days that bubble to the surface when inhabiting each other's bodies. The film also highlights just how much everyone has to lose if someone decides to remain inside them, something Alycia Debnam-Carey said makes her character Nikki so compelling to watch.

Speaking to Perri Nemiroff for an episode of Collider Ladies Night, the Fear the Walking Dead star dove into how the writing in Greg Jardin's feature directorial debut makes Nikki and the rest of the cast more layered than they initially appear. Nikki is a self-obsessed and self-serving social media influencer who is also very savvy at crafting her business empire. What makes the body-swapping game so precarious for her is her relations with the other group members. Cyrus (James Morosini) has had a crush on her since college, amplifying the tension with his girlfriend Shelby (Brittany O'Grady), who is envious of her good looks. Not to mention, Dennis (Gavin Leatherwood) also used to date Nikki, tying her to the incident that got their friend Forbes (David W. Thompson) expelled and sent his sister Beatrice (Madison Davenport) to a mental hospital.

From Debnam-Carey's perspective, Nikki's success and her understanding of how to wield it made her such a compelling victim to watch, because she fully realized the horror of losing her body. It would be so easy for someone with knives out for her or jealous of her success to ruin everything she built if they had access to her greatest asset as an online influencer. Debnam-Carey also gave credit to her castmates for helping nail down what makes Nikki herself as she swaps from body to body:

"We were all really lucky that we got to have five days’ rehearsal beforehand, so we were really able to work together to make sure that we had very distinct characteristics. But beyond that, for Nikki specifically, we start out seeing her as a social media influencer who appears quite involved in her image and can be potentially quite narcissistic, but she is savvy and there is a real understanding of success and her potential and what her future can look like. So, she actually has a lot to lose. She's one of the characters that really has created a platform for herself that could be damaged, and one that she's also very proud of. She's kind of the most successful of the group."

'It's What's Inside' Explores the Objectification of Women With Nikki

On a larger scale, Nikki was also the perfect character to tackle greater societal issues through, according to Debnam-Carey. Body swapping allowed Jardin to explore the objectification of women and, especially, online influencers. Her appearance is meant to parallel the insane beauty standards women are held to and that are pushed on users through social media, but both Shelby and Cyrus also covet her looks, either because they want her or they want to be her. The use of her body as an asset only worsens throughout the night as the friends fly off the rails, culminating in that twist ending. Debnam-Carey says that those themes ultimately help It's What's Inside stand out, making it a meatier film to dissect after that wild first ride through:

"It was also very interesting when we started filming more and more, we got into some very interesting things, like the way women are also viewed through something like social media, the way we perceive women, how we want to be perceived, these ridiculous beauty standards, the idea of what everything is supposed to look like. She is the model for that. She is the blueprint for all of that analogy. We also want to see that while that is true, while she's a beneficiary of it, she's also the victim of all those things that are on the other side. In many ways, there's a lot of the objectification of what Nikki represents, which is a far more layered note. You're going into this movie, and it's like, 'Wow, it's a really fun, wild ride.' But there are a lot of interesting layers, that beneath that, if you're really interested in it, and the more times you watch it, I think you really understand that. At one point, in the middle of filming, we were kind of like, 'Ha ha. It’s like, ‘Who’s in Nikki’s body?’' Because there was so much about who wants to be her, who wants to hate her, who wants to be in her, who wants to control her. There's a lot of what she represents in our society."

It's What's Inside is now streaming on Netflix. Check out our review here for our thoughts on the body-swapping hit.

