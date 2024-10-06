The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with the cast of It's What's Inside just in time for its Netflix release.

The comedy-horror film It's What's Inside premiered at Sundance and stars a talented young group of actors.

During this interview, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, Nina Bloomgarden, and Gavin Leatherwood discuss the challenges of indie filmmaking, body-swapping scenes, and the success of their collaborative efforts.

Director Greg Hardin's comedy-horror hit It's What's Inside had its World Premiere in January of this year at Sundance. The film lit up audiences of the Midnight section of the famed festival, gaining immediate praise. Such praise, in fact, that It’s What's Inside sold its worldwide distribution rights to Netflix for a whopping $17 million, making it the largest deal made at that year's festival. Now, Hardin's indie celebrates its much anticipated streaming drop this weekend.

It's What's Inside centers on a group of friends coming together for a pre-wedding party. Soon, the gathering descends into an existential hell after an uninvited guest arrives with a mysterious game, awakening deep-seated secrets, dreams, and conflicts. The film stars up-and-coming talents Nina Bloomgarden, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, and Gavin Leatherwood.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the pleasure of sitting down with Bloomgarden, Debnam-Carey, Terrell, and Leatherwood to chat about the movie. Together, they discuss the challenges and joys of working on an indie schedule, the sticky pain of filming covered in blood, and the most important question of all: if you could swap bodies with your friends, would you do it?

The Cast of ‘It’s What’s Inside’ Talk About Their Indie Success Story

COLLIDER: Let me start, and I mean this sincerely, this movie is fucking awesome. I'm so happy for your success. Talk a little bit about the fact that you guys made this an indie, then you go to Sundance, it's a huge, huge sale, and now it's gonna be on Netflix everywhere.

GAVIN LEATHERWOOD: Yeah, I think this surprised all of us in such a pleasant way. We were all in it because we loved the project, we loved Greg's vision. We believed in it. He had such an enthusiasm while making it that we were like, “This is infectious and fun. Let's go!” Then to see how far it's come. I remember getting the call for Sundance. I don't know if you guys remember where you were when he called and was like, “We're going to Sundance.”

NINA BLOOMGARDEN: Yeah.

LEATHERWOOD: Wow, there's a great milestone. Then we showed the movie, and we were like, “What's gonna happen next?” Then we got that call, and it was another beautiful milestone. And now there's a billboard down the street with our faces on it!

ALYCIA DEBNAM-CAREY: It's really the little engine that could.

LEATHERWOOD: Yeah, totally.

DEVON TERRELL: It's also a weird thing with independent film, everything has to go right. You have to believe that the director has a clear vision because when you have so much money, you can get away with things, with visual effects and things. Whereas his mind, the fact that he's edited, directed, written it, it just has to go right. It's nice to be on the journey. You don't expect something like this to come out of that.

DEBNAM-CAREY: Also, there was something to it that, because it was so intimate and small, it was almost like a theater school or film school camp where you're all in it together. You want to make the best projects; you're all really collaborating and exploring this. There's an energy and that can't just come from a big studio. You're all there for the same reason: that you love it, you want it to be great, and you're willing to put in all that extra effort. But you're right, I think everyone sets out to make a great film, but it's not always the case. You really do have to have all the pieces align and come together. So, we're lucky.

The other thing is, I don't know if you've paid attention, but there are a lot of movies that just play TIFF or Sundance, and they don't get sold. Then it's like, "What happens to the movie?"

Would You Swap Bodies With Someone Else If You Could?

I'm sure you've been asked this, but I really wanna know: if this thing was real, would you actually do it, or would you be, like, “Get that thing away from me?"

LEATHERWOOD: The latter.

BLOOMGARDEN: The latter. Yeah, I think so. I'm interested. I thought it would be cool to swap once, but like, if it was on a timer, and we had to swap back...

DEBNAM-CAREY: That’s what I was gonna say. What are the constraints? What are the boundaries? What's the setting? What's the context? There are versions where I could imagine myself wanting to do it. But by and by, I feel like it could really go wrong. Very quickly.

BLOOMGARDEN: Yes. Yes, very easily.

"I've seen this movie called It's What's Inside..."

DEBNAM-CAREY: “...and it didn’t go so well.” So maybe not

Just throwing that out there.

LEATHERWOOD: It's a no for me.

BLOOMGARDEN: It’s a no for me, too.

TERRELL: The more we talk about it, the more I want to say this, but I think the idea of it sounds great.

DEBNAM-CAREY: The idea sounds great.

The Art of Body-Swapping

What are the rules of body-swapping?

So, you guys see the shooting schedule in front of you. What day do you have circled in terms of, “I can't wait to film this," and what day is circled in terms of, “How the F are we gonna film this?”

BLOOMGARDEN: Oh my gosh. Maybe some of the red light stuff. I didn't really know what that was gonna entail. I didn't know what it was gonna look like on set, and I was nervous, like, was I going to do the whole scene? Trying to figure that out. I didn't understand.

DEBNAM-CAREY: That day was tricky logistics-wise, and I think there were a lot of moving parts. Literally, we were all swapping in real time.

BLOOMGARDEN: Changing costumes! And also trying to figure out, if I have tattoos, do the tattoos transfer? Do my earrings transfer? Do my piercings? I would get really technical and then get real confused.

LEATHERWOOD: It was a lot condensed into a short amount of time. I feel like we were all going day by day, moment to moment. Everything kind of fell in that circle of, “I can't wait to shoot this, and how are we gonna shoot this?”

DEBNAM-CAREY: Yeah, a little bit.

LEATHERWOOD: But we managed thanks to the crew and cast.

TERRELL: I would say the most excited I was — the first swap when we did, the initial Brady Bunch picture. I think that feeling was like, "Let's just get out of the way because you kind of have to fail." We have to look silly because with this film, it pushes you as an actor. You need to attempt to fail rather than attempt to succeed. There was a scene that Alycia and I were in; we came on the day, and we were like, “We need to rewrite this.” That was the day I was a bit scared, but I was like, “No, Greg trusts us.” And he went in to film the scene where Nikki and Reuben are talking. I think it worked out. Hopefully.

Why ‘It’s What’s Inside’ Is An Actor’s Dream

The other thing about this is not only are you playing as actors, and it's a daunting role, but then there are many shots where there are groups of people who are all switched bodies. Everything has to be right, and you're making it on an indie schedule. Talk a little bit about what it's like as an actor, knowing how much can possibly go wrong, but it seems like everything went right.

DEBNAM-CAREY: On one hand, though, this is sort of an actor's dream. To play multiple people in one film is really rare and very exciting. That you get to swap it out and do an interpretation, feel the different energy in the same movie. I think for a lot of us, we really did come prepared. All of us came prepared, really excited to do it. There was a lot of collaboration. But yeah, I think on an indie schedule, it definitely meant that we had to be sharp and on our toes. Luckily though, because everyone was so generous and collaborative and there was not a lot of ego, it meant everyone had that open dialogue and could help each other out. If that wasn't the case, it probably wouldn't have been so successful.

TERRELL: Also, we're all different kinds of actors, as well, and within it, too, we all have different styles and things. We all interpret the characters differently. That's what was really exciting, is that you just give the character to someone else. You give a different version, and it's gonna make the character so much more rich and interesting. There are moments to be big, and then there are moments where the acting gets very small. It keeps changing within the film. It's really Greg. It's that mind. It's just wild. He could have made so many different movies the way that he thinks, but he brought us all together to make something that we're all really excited to be a part of.

DEBNAM-CAREY: And talk about preparation! He came with storyboards, it was all laid out, it was tight. We were on [snaps fingers].

BLOOMGARDEN: Because it's scary when you get a script like that. That can be so overwhelming and confusing at times because of how many moving parts there are. It really felt like when we were on set, things were moving really smoothly, and that's a testament to Greg and to our DP, Kevin Fletcher.

The Cast of ‘It’s What’s Inside’ Discuss Their Biggest Filming Challenges

For all four of you, when you think back on your career and everything you've done, what shot or sequence has been the most challenging and why? Maybe it has to do with a oner, a camera move, dialogue. Is there something in your career where you're like, “This was hard?"

BLOOMGARDEN: I had to film a drowning scene in The Resort (spoilers). That was really tough because I learned that I'm not very good in water. I'm very buoyant, so it's really hard for me to get under the water. In the final shot, I was actually panicking because when you're constricted, and the set piece is going down — because instead of the water rising, the set’s coming down on you — you have a rope under you, and you're about to be pulled under, and you're terrified. You're breathing heavily because you have to pretend that you're drowning, but your body starts to think that you're actually drowning. When I did that, afterward I had to go to my trailer and have a big cry, which was very nice. Then I went back and did a couple more shots.

LEATHERWOOD: Man, I don't know. I know you were in a lot of blood for Fear the Walking Dead, so maybe you can relate to this.

DEBNAM-CAREY: Yeah.

LEATHERWOOD: This isn't insurmountable or anything, but in [Chilling Adventures of] Sabrina, there was a scene that Kiernan [Shipka] and I had together. It was a walk-and-talk outside. It was, like, four in the morning or something, and we were covered in... our fake blood was like molasses.

DEBNAM-CAREY: It’s like sugar.

LEATHERWOOD: It's syrupy and the mosquitoes were coming alive.

DEBNAM-CAREY: It sticks to everything.

LEATHERWOOD: It's a pretty straightforward scene, but we were just getting bit to shit out there, man. And it was late. That was pretty gnarly.

TERRELL: I did a film where I played Barack Obama, [Barry]. In the beginning of the film, the director, a week before, was like, “We're just gonna go American accent.” Luckily, in my brain, I was preparing, and I was like, "This accent might need to be played." Opening my mouth for the first time in front of a cast and crew and doing it was very nerve-wracking. But that's the whole thing that makes it exciting about acting is you think you can't do something, and then you get into the groove of it, and you're like, “Oh no, we can do this.” Then by the time you do think that, it's then ending.

BLOOMGARDEN: That’s so true. Great way to put it.

LEATHERWOOD: Like 18 straight days of night shoots? That was good.

DEBNAM-CAREY: I have so many. [Laughs]

BLOOMGARDEN: I’m sure.

DEBNAM-CAREY: I've worked on so many. Being on Fear the Walking Dead for a long time, that is one of those shows that, I don't think if you've worked on something like that, you have no concept of how physically, emotionally, mentally demanding those shows are. You were shooting in the elements. It's freezing cold or it's full summer. You are covered in this blood. You have to do all this stunt work. There are a lot of weapons. There are a lot of emotional stakes. I think that show was a school and tested me at times. That was really, really hard.

LEATHERWOOD: That’s why you’re such a badass now.

DEBNAM-CAREY: Toughened me up.

BLOOMGARDEN: Fuck yeah!

DEBNAM-CAREY: I've had a lot of practice on something like that. I've also had things where I've had to pretend to drown. I've also been like, “Am I killing myself?” Now we’re learning how to drive a boat and weapons. There's a lot, so I feel like I can't really pick one.

Just say Fear the Walking Dead.

DEBNAM-CAREY: [Laughs] Fear the Walking Dead. That was mine.

It's What's Inside is now streaming on Netflix.

It's What's Inside A group of friends gather for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges. Director Greg Jardin Cast Brittany O'Grady , James Morosini , Alycia Debnam-Carey , Gavin Leatherwood , Devon Terrell , Nina Bloomgarden , Reina Hardesty , David W. Thompson , Madison Davenport Runtime 103 Minutes Writers Greg Jardin Streaming Service Netflix

