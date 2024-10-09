Are you ready to learn more about your closest friends? Or perhaps find out exactly what they know about you? Today you can gather a group of four to six people and dip into the trippy sci-fi world of Netflix’s new hit film, It’s What’s Inside. If you’ve already seen the movie, then you might have some questions like, “How am I going to swap bodies with my friends?” Good question. While It’s What’s Inside: The Game can’t offer the full experience of swapping your skin suit for another, it can get very close, trading your face and voice with that of your friends.

Through a series of prompts and questions, participants will try to guess who’s switched with who. When the game is over, not only will you get your face and voice back from your impostor, but the information will also be deleted from the game immediately, so you don’t need to worry about your voice or likeness floating around the interweb. If this sounds like your kind of game, you’ll want to make moves quickly as the one-of-a-kind experience is only going live for a limited time with intrigued users invited check it out here from now until October 14.

Inside One of Netflix's Top 10 Movies

Quickly climbing its way up the streamer’s Top 10 chart, It’s What’s Inside is an intriguing, mind-bending, and, at times, terrifying out-of-body feature that follows a group of friends attending the pre-wedding day party of one of their own. Like most friend groups, this one has some unspoken resentments and tension that only gets worse after one of the guests brings a mysterious contraption to the event. Using cutting-edge technology, the brainy friend with the machine explains that he and his co-workers have come up with the ultimate party game — a device that allows participants to swap bodies with one another. Despite some being hesitant, the group decides to go all in, with chaos soon breaking out.

Filled with a mix of familiar and fresh faces, the cast behind filmmaker Greg Jardin’s It’s What’s Inside includes Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus), Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nina Bloomgarden (The Resort), Devon Terrell (Barry), Madison Davenport (From Dusk till Dawn: The Series), James Morosini (I Love My Dad), David W. Thompson (Gotham), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead) and Reina Hardesty (The Flash).

Head over to the game's official site to start swappin’ bodies and check out It’s What’s Inside now streaming on Netflix.

