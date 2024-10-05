The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with the stars of It's What's Inside for the movie's Netflix premiere.

It's What's Inside is a comedy thriller about a group of friends who reconnect only to find themselves in an existential nightmare.

Brittany O'Grady, Reina Hardesty, James Morosini, & David Thompson reflect on the journey from indie to Netflix success and discuss the metaphysical challenges of body-swap acting.

This past January, the comedy-horror hit It's What's Inside premiered at the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival. Audiences were immediately taken by director Greg Hardin’s picture. With an incredible young cast, a fresh story, and a brand-new style of editing, It’s What’s Inside stunningly sold to Netflix for an astounding $17 million, making it the largest deal made at the year’s festival. Now, Hardin's indie celebrates its much-anticipated streaming drop this weekend.

It's What's Inside centers on a group of friends coming together for a pre-wedding party. Soon, the gathering descends into an existential hell after an uninvited guest arrives with a mysterious game, awakening deep-seated secrets, dreams, and conflicts. The film stars up-and-coming talents Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus), Reina Hardesty (The Flash), James Morosini (The Sex Lives of College Girls), and David Thompson (Green Room).

O’Grady, Hardesty, Morosini, and Thompson spoke to Collider’s own Steve Weintraub about their new Netflix hit. During their conversation, they discuss the thrill of watching their indie movie succeed from the ground up, the metaphysical challenges of body-swap acting, and the picture’s surprising connection to Shakespeare.

Indie Production Comes With Its Particular Set of Challenges

Image via Netflix

COLLIDER: I like throwing some curveballs because I have a little extra time with you guys today. When you think about everything you've worked on, what shot or sequence has been the most challenging of your career and why? Maybe it's a oner, maybe it's a camera move, dialogue. Is there a shot or sequence that you would rank as the hardest?

JAMES MOROSINI: I wrote and directed a movie before this called I Love My Dad. I had to shoot this whole scene in a diner where I'm having a panic attack, but I'm also acting in it, I'm directing it, and it was 100+ degrees in that room. That, for me, was the hardest thing I've ever done.

DAVID THOMPSON: I was on a couple episodes of the show Gotham, and I played The Scarecrow, the Batman villain. I had these crazy gloves and prosthetics on. I remember there was a moment where there's a bag and I need to reach out and take this little piece of paper out and shove it in someone's face. I couldn't grab the thing because of all the crazy shit on my hands. I remember talking to the guy who was playing Mr. Freeze afterward. He's just sitting in his chair, and I'm like, “I was having like difficulty with that.” He's like, “You just gotta do it, man. I don't know what to tell you.” That was a great lesson. You just gotta do it sometimes.

REINA HARDESTY: [Laughs] We’re, like, internally panicking. I really can't think of anything specific, but oners are really hard. The oner that we had in this movie, how many times did we have to do that? We did that a lot.

BRITTANY O'GRADY: Oh God.

HARDESTY: And we were in a rush, as it typically is with an indie. That was challenging, but it was great.

O'GRADY: I would say the most challenging for me is when I play musicians. I did a show called Little Voice, and I would have to learn the songs really quickly. It was Sara Bareilles' music, and she's a very talented but very intuitive composer/musician. Her music would be in 6/8 time. I would have to learn the songs, play the piano, also have an earwig in, and sing at the same time. That was really difficult to do but also very rewarding. I would say doing anything with music or dancing or playing musicians is very difficult because sometimes you're not even that well-versed with the instrument. That's very difficult. [Laughs]

Yeah, I think it's amazing. A lot of people don't realize that when you're playing someone who is incredible at something or very talented, you need to learn that sometimes in a day. Most times, you don't have months to get ready for something, and you may have to make it look amazing.

The Cast of ‘It’s What’s Inside’ Are Living The Dream

What the hell has it been for the four of you? You make this as an indie — it's not some huge movie — and then you go to Sundance, and it sells for a crazy amount of money. Now it's a big movie on Netflix.

O'GRADY: It's a Cinderella story. The pumpkin took us at Sundance! Maybe on skis. [Laughs]

HARDESTY: It’s the dream.

THOMPSON: It's been nuts. It's so fun to have made this thing where it's so crazy, and we're given so much freedom. Greg really let us play. We had this week of rehearsal at the top where we're all just getting to know each other. It just felt like a fun, safe little playground to make this thing. Then, to see it all explode has been wild. Last night we walked down the street to the billboard and took some photos, which was a kind of really surreal moment. I've never seen that before. It's been nice.

MOROSINI: It's a really satisfying feeling because this movie could have gone so wrong. But I think we each took a bet on one another, on the story — and on Greg — and thought, "This is gonna be something really special." It's just so satisfying to see other folks feel similarly about it.

The Brilliant Auteur Editing of ‘It’s What’s Inside’

“I remember watching the film and being like, “Oh, it's like A Midsummer Night's Dream.”

Image via Netflix

This is one of those movies where you read the script, and you really don't know what the final film is gonna look like. Especially with how he edited it, how cool that aspect was, and then the cinematography and the music. There's so much in the post-production that made this movie. I'm curious if you guys could all talk about your reaction to reading the script for the first time, and then the reaction of finally seeing it all come together.

MOROSINI: My experience reading the script was kind of confusing. It's a tough story to capture on the page because there are all these people in different bodies, and those people are moving throughout the script. So it was hard for me to visualize. But then seeing Greg's work, seeing all of his VFX work, and the shorts he had made, I knew he was going to be able to pull it off and make something spectacular.

THOMPSON: Also, we're all running around through this house, and we’re changing bodies, and you're trying to keep track of who's who. But I remember watching the film and being like, “Oh, it's like A Midsummer Night's Dream or something.” It really clicked. It's so fun and stylized. I think it really came together nicely.

HARDESTY: It was so clear from the start that Greg knew what he was gonna do. He had such great ideas with the Polaroids and then with the red light to reveal the people who are inside each other. The one time I was a bit confused was when we were doing the flashback scene. He was taking photos. It was that edited sequence of, just like, the really fast photography. I don't even know what to call it because I've never seen it before. It's so cool, the flashback of the parties, getting the whole backstory.

THOMPSON: I don’t even know what to call that.

MOROSINI: Almost like a flipbook.

ALL: Yeah! Like a flipbook.

HARDESTY: While we were shooting that, because he was doing that on a still camera, it was like, "What's happening?" But he was so sure. Seeing it, that's one of my favorite things about the movie. I just think how unique it is in the editing.

O'GRADY: I agree. I think the one thing we all exercised constantly was trust. Because I also was fairly confused reading the script, but I thought, "Okay, I get to work with amazing actors who are willing to take the risk to do this, actors who are willing to embody one another, and a cool new up-and-coming director who's very clear about his vision." I think that's where magic can be made. We're really excited that it resonated with Netflix, it resonated with a lot of people at Sundance, and I hope it resonates in some way with a larger audience.

I'm very confident. I've seen what we call “a lot of movies,” so I'm willing to go out there on a ledge.

The Metaphysics of Body-Swapping Makes For Unique Acting Challenges

Image via Netflix

So you guys see the shooting schedule in front of you. What day did you have circled in terms of, “I can't wait to film something," and what day was circled in terms of, “How the F are we gonna film this?”

O'GRADY: Oh, gosh. I think some of the outdoor scenes in the cold at 3 a.m. were days I was not excited about. With a lot of hand warmers and foot warmers and stuff. Those are the days where, for me at least, I was mentally preparing. Meditating.

MOROSINI: There were scenes where things were metaphysically happening, where someone would swap bodies and then something horrible would happen. Trying to just wrap my head around that from a performance standpoint, to try to make that real for myself felt like a tall order because there are certain things that we just don't have as much of a frame of reference for. Those days were ones I was definitely wanting to make sure I really had a sense of before jumping into.

THOMPSON: I feel like the first time everyone swaps, that was a very fun day. We're all sitting in a circle, and it was nice because the person is doing their thing. It's like show-and-tell. Then everyone else is sitting there and you don't have to worry. You just get to watch these amazing actors have this heightened moment. I think it was a real testament of the work that everyone put in. A blast all around!

Real Life Body-Swapping Would Be a "Bad Trip"

“It would be utterly horrifying and completely disorienting.”

Image via Netflix

I just have to ask, if this device was actually real, would you [swap bodies]? Because I don't know if I would, but then I might. So for you guys, would you consider doing it if it was real?

THOMPSON: James, you said you wanted to swap with me earlier.

MOROSINI: Nah, I'll take that back. This is something we talked about a lot when we were filming, trying to ground it. You come in today with a suitcase, and you're like, “You guys want to swap bodies?” We'd be like, “N-no.” Treating that with as much reality as possible when we were shooting, it was so important. We're putting these things on our heads and then all of a sudden you're in a different body, seeing yourself for the first time. Really tracking what that would actually be like, it wouldn't necessarily be fun in the beginning. It would be utterly horrifying and completely disorienting.

THOMPSON: A bad trip

MOROSINI: It would be like a nightmare. That was something we talked a lot about.

HARDESTY: In theory, I would love to be in someone else's body, but I wouldn't want someone else in mine.

O'GRADY: Hear, hear.

HARDESTY: That’s tough. [Laughs] I don't trust you to not run off, or I don't know. So, if there was any way to make sure that we would absolutely switch back, I would love to. It'd be so fascinating, but I don't know about that.

O'GRADY: I don't think I'd do it. That's my answer.

THOMPSON: Short and simple.

It's What's Inside is available to stream on Netflix now.

It's What's Inside A group of friends gather for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges. Director Greg Jardin Cast Brittany O'Grady , James Morosini , Alycia Debnam-Carey , Gavin Leatherwood , Devon Terrell , Nina Bloomgarden , Reina Hardesty , David W. Thompson , Madison Davenport Runtime 103 Minutes Writers Greg Jardin Streaming Service Netflix

Watch On Netfix