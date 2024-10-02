It’s all fun and games until someone screws it up. Experience a reunion unlike anything before in It’s What’s Inside. Brought to audiences by director Greg Jardin, the sci-fi horror flick follows a group of friends who get together in a house, in which one of them happens to bring a body-swapping machine. Persuading his circle of friends to participate in a little game, they all reluctantly agree. In a matter of seconds, the group gets sucked into a metaphysical, out-of-body experience, turning the night into a huge existential chaos.

Swapping bodies alone is just horrible, but the idea of learning your friends’ deepest, darkest secrets without their consent is just mortifying. Opening up a Pandora's box of hidden desires and grudges, and get ready for a night you won’t forget. Here’s everything we know so far about It’s What’s Inside.

It’s What’s Inside officially arrives on Friday, October 4, 2024. The movie marks one of the several genre titles releasing on the first weekend of October, with the release slate also including the long-awaited Salem's Lot reboot, the Sarah Paulson-led horror movie Hold Your Breath, and the anthology film V/H/S/Beyond.

5 Will 'It's What's Inside' Be on Netflix?

Yes, It's What's Inside will be streaming exclusively on Netflix. The film will forgo a theatrical release and premiere directly on the streaming service. This comes after Netflix paid $17 million to acquire the worldwide rights to the film back in January, after the movie's premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

4 Watch the Trailer for 'It's What's Inside'

Netflix released the trailer for It’s What’s Inside on September 10, 2024, introducing audiences to the friend group who’s about to have a night they’ll never forget. A pre-wedding party turns sideways when an estranged member of the group, Forbes (David W. Thompson), shows up to the silly little reunion with a mysterious game. Pulling up his briefcase, inside is a device filled with all sorts of buttons. To get things started, everyone in the room must place electrodes on their temples. Of course, due to the elusive nature of the game, Forbes emphasizes that whatever happens in the room must stay in the room, and everyone must keep their phones off.

It is later revealed that the “game” is a body-swapping contraption, based on the radical concept that the brain is a hard drive, and his machine allows the brain to transfer the files. With a flip of a switch, everyone is immediately sent on a wayward nightmarish trip none of them could have ever prepared for. In a matter of seconds, everyone seems to have switched bodies with each other. Just like any shady game, things get sideways when someone freaks out, only to push the wrong buttons on the machine and disrupt the system. With their minds in other bodies, not only do these friends learn more about each other, but they also discover their long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges.

Netflix also released a sneak peek from It’s What’s Inside, showing Forbes as he explains the machine that he’s about to use in their party game. Inside his unassuming briefcase is a “thing” that Forbes and his team have been working on for five years. While he tries his best to explain to his friends, Forbes insists that the best way to fully understand how the machine works is by immediately giving it a go. As he tinkers on an old-school audio mixer that’s been modified with switches and wires, he instructs everyone to put on their respective electrodes. Although Forbes promises that it’s “just a 20-second experience”, based on the reactions that follow, their fun little activity turns into a nightmarish, metaphysical disaster.

3 Who Stars in 'It's What's Inside'?

Brittany O’Grady stars as Shelby, a highly anxious member of the group who’s got a keen eye for what’s suspicious. Although she’s in a relationship with Cryus, she can’t help but feel unwanted sometimes. O’Grady is best remembered for playing Sydney Sweeney’s college pal in HBO’s The White Lotus. James Morosini plays Cyrus, Shelby’s insensitive boyfriend who hasn’t done much to maintain their relationship, refusing to make the effort to discuss their underlying issues. Morosini previously appeared in The Sex Lives of College Girls and American Horror Story.

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Nikki, a trendy social media influencer who, despite the superficiality of her line of work, is very capable of utilizing her presence to break into the entrepreneurial field. However, this leads to her making decisions that only benefit her self-interest. Debnam-Carey starred in the first seven seasons of Fear the Walking Dead. Devon Terrell plays Reuben, the groom-to-be behind the soirée at his late mother’s house. Despite his enthusiasm for the wedding, it seems like Reuben has second thoughts about the marriage. Terrell previously starred in Ophelia, Rap Sh!t, and Totally Completely Fine.

Gavin Leatherwood stars as Dennis, a trust fund baby whose larger-than-life personality seems to be a defense mechanism that hides something sad. Dennis also has some history with Nikki. Leatherwood appeared as Nick Scratch in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Reina Hardesty plays Brooke, an eccentric artist who truly lives up to the creative trope. Hardesty previously played the Weather Witch in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Nina Bloomgarden stars as Maya, the spiritual old romantic interest of Reuben who leads a Bohemian lifestyle. Bloomgarden previously played the missing tourist Violet Thompson in The Resort and appeared in The Idea of You. Lastly, David Thompson plays Forbes, the long-lost friend of the group who left the circle on bad terms back in college. As the nerdy, goofy kid, Forbes seems to be fine and dandy at their reunion. Forbes is also the one responsible for the shenanigans that’ll ensue in the evening. Thompson played the first killer in Fear Street Part 1: 1994.

2 What Is 'It's What's Inside' About?

It’s What’s Inside literally takes audiences into the inside minds of a friend group that’s on the verge of breaking down. Set against a pre-wedding party at a swanky estate, the attendees couldn't be even more diverse. In a Knives Out-like fashion, the invitees include an anxious individual who’s constantly on her toes, a successful influencer with fans from all over the world, a trust-fund kid, an insensitive boyfriend, and tropes around. With differing personalities and beliefs, it wouldn’t be surprising if any of them harbored a few secrets, or possibly disdain, for each other.

Their little gathering receives a shock when an estranged friend decides to show up after all these years. With Forbes' machine, the party kicks up a notch. As attendees sit in a circle and get themselves all wired up, the biggest nightmares come true when Forbes flips a switch. It’s What’s Inside has the makings of a sci-fi flick with its body-swapping concept, topped off with the adrenaline of a thriller as the friends try to return to their respective bodies. But it all boils down to the idea of using artificial intelligence to tear down the facades they’ve put on in front of each other, leading them to question what’s real, what’s fake, and whether they truly know each other at all.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a suitcase containing a mysterious device capable of inducing body swaps. Tempted into playing a twisted game, the group uncovers hidden truths, suppressed desires, and deep-seated grudges. As their lives are swept up by deceit and startling revelations, IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE peels back layers of intrigue with its mind-bending twists and turns. Greg Jardin's debut feature, celebrated at Sundance and SXSW, merges thriller, dark comedy, and sci-fi into a provocative and stylish narrative, daring viewers to question: How well do we really know ourselves?

1 Who Is Making 'It's What's Inside'?

It’s What’s Inside, which serves as Jardin’s directorial debut. In addition to his directing duties, Jardin also wrote the script for the film. The SXSW Grand Jury Prize winner previously directed several promos for Netflix shows, focusing on high-concept commercials that spotlight cast members of numerous shows. A recipient of several Clios, Jardin has been involved in several spots for Cowboy Bebop, 13 Reasons Why, Hollywood, When They See Us, and more. Joining the producer's board are William Rosenfeld, Kate Andrews, Jason Baum, and Raúl Domingo. Executive producers include Ulf Ek, Robert Kapp, and Emmy Award-winning actor Colman Domingo.

Sharing at the film’s premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Jardin reflects on the long process it took to bring It’s What’s Inside alive.

“I started writing the script in 2016 and kept having hurdles in getting it made, faced a lot of rejection. But every new year, I [was] like, ‘OK, it’s a new year. This is the year, this is the year, this is the year.’ Finally, 2022 was the year, and we shot it up in Portland. Honestly, just shooting it was a complete miracle, so being here at Sundance is fucking insane.”