Netflix has some pretty wild psychological thriller and horror projects coming up, with October ushering in the arrival of the Spanish-language flick, The Platform 2, and the return of the beloved cutthroat series, Squid Game, hitting the streaming service on December 26. Also, just around the corner, is the debut of It’s What’s Inside, a completely trippy movie that promises to pull on the strings of reality and plummet viewers into a topsy-turvy story line. In a new sneak peek shared as part of Netflix’s Geek Week, prospective audiences will see the moments leading up to the terrifying moment when a group of friends swaps bodies with one another.

The latest teaser for It’s What’s Inside fully pulls viewers into the madness that will unfold after an estranged friend shows up for a wedding that he may or may not have been invited to. With him, he brings a suitcase, which he explains contains a project that he and his “team” have been developing over the last few years. With a room full of onlookers, he says that he can’t fully describe what the device inside the suitcase is, but that his pals should give it a go for themselves (wow, what a red flag). As he flips on what looks like an old-school audio mixer sitting on a bed of lights, he breaks down the science behind the invention. With the machine whirling and the party attendees now part of the experience - whether they like it or not - the sneak peek cuts out and only the panicked reactions of the friends can be heard as the movie’s title flashes across the screen in varying colors.

We know from the film’s synopsis that the next step in this horror flick is a string of body swaps that hit each of the participants. From this point on, they’ll discover one another’s deepest, darkest secrets, and the resentments that can only build up after you’ve been friends with one another for years and years. The mind-bending movie celebrated its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival before being purchased by Netflix.

Who’s In ‘It’s What’s Inside’?

Joining the cast of It’s What’s Inside is a call sheet that includes Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus), James Morosini (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Devon Terrell (Barry), Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nina Bloomgarden (The Resort), David W. Thompson (Green Room), Reina Hardesty (The Flash) and Madison Davenport (Shameless).

Check out the sneak peek of It’s What’s Inside above and tune into Netflix on October 4 for the body swapping horror.

It's What's Inside A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase. Release Date January 19, 2024 Director Greg Jardin Cast Alycia Debnam-Carey , Madison Davenport , Brittany O'Grady , Gavin Leatherwood Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Greg Jardin Expand

Watch On Netflix